Amber Compton Joins ATI Physical Therapy as Vice President of Payer Relations

/EIN News/ -- Bolingbrook, Ill., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOLINGBROOK, Ill., (July 22, 2020) – ATI Physical Therapy, one of the nation’s largest providers of physical therapy services, has added Amber Compton to its leadership team as Vice President of Payer Relations. A strategic healthcare leader with expertise in contracting and compliance, Compton will handle strategic planning and relationship management among ATI’s partner insurance companies to ensure patient access to high quality, individualized care.

In her new role with ATI, Compton will be tasked with the oversight and management of its provider network. From developing and executing performance-based outcomes to working directly with payer relations teams, she will help ensure a consistent approach across the network to maximize the value and benefit to the organization and its patients. She will report directly to Joe Zavalishin, Chief Development Officer.

​“Amber’s proven success in healthcare business development and strategic-relationship building will make a positive impact on our business and how we work with partners. Her communication, relationship management, negotiation skills and experience developing highly engaged teams are what drew us to her as an integral addition to our company,” said Zavalishin. “We’re confident in her ability to effectively navigate ATI’s critical business relationships with the care they require to ensure mutual value for all parties and deliver the high level of patient service synonymous with ATI.”

Compton joins ATI after an 18-year career with St. Louis-based pharmacy benefit management organization Express Scripts. There, she held various roles within the company including VP and general manager of the company’s group purchasing organization, VP of network strategy and contracting, and VP of retail account management and compliance. Tasked with oversight of a vast pharmacy retail network, Compton’s work focused on overseeing contracting and ensuring compliance, building her extensive experience in negotiations along the way. Prior to Express Scripts, Compton spent more than a decade with Walgreens, rising from pharmacy student to pharmacy manager handling hiring, inventory management and state and federal compliance responsibilities.

“ATI is one of the most prominent physical therapy companies in the U.S., and I’m incredibly excited to bring my perspective and ideas to its leadership team,” said Compton. “I’m eager to begin applying my experience to strengthen and build meaningful partnerships across the organization to help deliver the kind of operational excellence ATI is known for by so many.”

Compton holds a bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy from St. Louis College of Pharmacy and certifications in Advanced Negotiation Strategies and Negotiation Skills from the Harvard Division of Continuing Education.

