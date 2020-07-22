Wolters Kluwer’s Enablon Wins Environment + Energy Leader Product of the Year Award

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business and a global leader in Integrated Risk, Operational Risk and EHS Management software, today announced that it has been named Product of the Year by Environment + Energy Leader.



For nearly a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have recognized the most successful and innovative products in the energy, environmental and sustainability industries. Enablon earned the Product of the Year distinction for being a dynamic, all-inclusive solution that provides its enterprise customers the data and tools needed to best manage environmental, safety, and health risks.

“Enablon’s solution is comprehensive for EHS, environmental and external reporting and continues to adapt to user expectations,” said an Environment + Energy Leader Awards judge. “Enablon has a well-established and admired reputation in the industry... Its software solution improvements clearly enhanced user outcomes in water consumption, incident reporting, waste to landfill and more.”

Additionally, Enablon stood out among other entries for driving product innovation that aligns closely with customer feedback and needs based on their usage of the platform.

“2020 will become one of the most pivotal and transformational years for environmental and sustainability solutions. The market has hit a tipping point in environmental awareness and now financial markets are investing more in companies with strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs,” said Taylor Allis, Vice President of Product at Enablon. “We’re very proud that Environment + Energy Leader has recognized Enablon as Product of the Year. This award is a testament to our innovation teams and loyal customers that are dedicated to improving ESG and sustainability.”

Enablon’s new environmental product developments in 2019 included a solution integrated with IoT environmental sensors that delivers real-time insights to Enablon’s Air Quality reporting module and a context-aware AI assistant, Enablon Juno, which makes recommendations based on risk and compliance data.

Enablon’s clients include major global corporations in industries such as oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, manufacturing, consumer goods, and more. Enablon is recognized as a market leader by analysts and industry experts.

Enablon, a Wolters Kluwer business, is the world’s leading provider of Integrated Risk, Operational Risk and EHS Management Software. Hundreds of global companies and millions of users rely on Enablon software solutions to manage their environmental and social performance, minimize risks and improve profitability. Enablon offers the most comprehensive platform in the industry and is consistently recognized as a global leader and visionary. For more information about Enablon: www.enablon.com .

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For nearly a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award winners are truly buzz-worthy, and companies that sport a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge are known to be the best of the best. When other companies are seeking a sustainability or energy management solution, they know that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a significant group of products, vetted by experts, to peruse for help in making their decisions. Project of the Year Award winners are known to illustrate how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully help other companies improve the bottom line.