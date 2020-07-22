Virtusa Launches New Services that Balance the Need to Reduce Costs and Maintain Innovation

Enterprise Cost Optimization Targets Seven Key Areas

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, today announced new enterprise cost optimization services that balance the need to reduce cost and remain competitive.



Adverse global market conditions are impacting all industries forcing companies to focus strategically on cost-cutting, cost optimization, and value growth. Based on thousands of engagements with enterprise customers, Virtusa has developed a proven approach to reducing cost while maintaining innovation across several key industries, including Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Communications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology.

“Organizations have turned their focus to spend, both existing and planned, with higher scrutiny than ever before,” said Samir Dhir, president and head of Americas, Virtusa. “Initiatives that are proven to reduce operating costs are seeing a significant increase in activity among our clients. Leaders are keen to validate the incremental business value delivered from these initiatives, as well as the optimization of cost driven through automation and low-code models. Virtusa’s Enterprise Cost Optimization services help prioritize and restructure existing investments to deliver maximum value.”

These seven key capabilities – delivered through Virtusa’s Digital Transformation Studio , a proprietary platform and approach designed to increase the delivery speed and reduce the costs of business-critical digital transformation projects – include:

Smart Automation: Reduce costs through high-efficiency automation with little, to no, human error.

Workforce Optimization: Right-size and best-shore resources, including remoting through hyper-distributed agile.

Application Portfolio Rationalization: Identify application cost, simplify, and modernize application portfolios.

Cloud Migration: Leverage a pay-per-use subscription model and economies of scale, reduce complex operational management, and eliminate asset ownership.

Infrastructure Transformation: Eliminate hardware and software costs through re-platforming.

De-risk Non-strategic Vendors: Assimilate disparate teams provided by multiple suppliers into Virtusa’s unified SDLC framework, distributed Agile teams, and remote working solutions to improve productivity and effectiveness.

License and Cloud Consumption: Align spend to utilization and avoid over licensing.

Recognizing the need for flexibility, Virtusa offers innovative engagement options, including gain sharing and self-funding models.

