EmpMonitor Offers Free Trial Plans Worldwide - No Credit Card Details Required
The software tries to encourage more businesses with its free trial plan and help them understand the importance of employee monitoring and threat prevention.
The free trial plan allows businesses to use five users and allows access for 15 days. For solely this reason, the software gets most of its subscription.”BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bengaluru, Karnataka: EmpMonitor, the innovative employee monitoring cum insider threat prevention software has announced that the company will add on a few more perks to its free trial plan to assist businesses working with a strict budget.
— EmpMonitor Spokesperson
Due to the impact of Covid-19, 90% of the firm has been working through the ‘work from home’ approach. These firms and their owners remain worried about productivity pitfalls. In this context, EmpMonitor invests a good chunk of both time and money to save small businesses with fewer resources.
One of the company’s spokesperson said, “We are happy to announce that our free trial plans are now available worldwide. Businesses with low budgets can also track their employees’ productivity to bring significant changes in their functional approach.”
The team of developers further mentioned, “EmpMonitor and its functionality keep on improving with time, and we are trying our best to make this software a top-notch. Even though our free trial plan is available for free, it has the awesome capability to track, measure, and raise productivity.”
Unlike most of the productivity management software, EmpMonitor doesn’t require credit card details for registration. The free trial plan allows businesses to use five users and allows access for 15 days. For solely this reason, the software gets most of its subscription. Asking for card details or security deposit often becomes the obstacle for someone willing to give a try to any tool/software.
Going one step further, Empmonitor has made it easier for software buyers to make a better evaluation of the software they are going to grab.
Features of EmpMonitor’s free plan:-
Tracking key-logging activities.
Productivity management through a 360-degree approach.
Taking Screenshot in real-time.
Monitoring browser and web history.
Fetch insights of applications used.
Works in stealth mode.
Preparation of report.
Whitelisting IP.
These are some of the invaluable features of EmpMonitor because of which it has gained overwhelming popularity in very less time.
About EmpMonitor
Empmonitor is a robust, 21st-century employee monitoring software that helps businesses to track employees’ activities from any centralized remote location. The business of all levels, including small undertaking, leverages its hassle-free operation to grow & develop. Read more at website.
