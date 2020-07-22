Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (PCC) Market to Hit USD 1,604.9 Mn by 2027; Rising Demand for Effective Therapies for Blood Disorders to Favor Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Kedrion S.p.A, Octopharma AG, Grifols, S.A., China Biologic Products, Holdings, Inc., Sanquin, CSL Behring and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global prothrombin complex concentrate (PCC) market size is projected to reach USD 1,604.9 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. Sudden spike in the uptake of plasma-based therapies as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to benefit the market, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Prothrombin Complex Concentrate (PCC) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (3-factor PCC and 4-factor PCC), By Application (Acquired Coagulation Factor Deficiency and Congenital Coagulation Factor Deficiency), By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. Prothrombin complex concentrate is a form of plasma treatment that is used to prevent bleeding in patients unable to form clots.





The report states that the value of the market was at USD 695.3 million in 2019. It also provides the following information:

Intelligent insights into the factors driving and restraining the market;

Careful examination of the market segments;

Comprehensive analysis of the regional dynamics shaping the market; and

Exhaustive assessment of the key market players and their dominant strategies.

Market Driver

Increasing Prevalence of Hemophilia to Augment Market Growth

Hemophilia is a rare bleeding disorder that is characterized by the deficiency of blood-clotting proteins in a person. A study conducted by a team of international researchers, spearheaded by the McMaster University in Canada, found that over 1,125,000 men suffer from inherited hemophilia, which is three times higher than previously believed. Of these, approximately 418,000 are afflicted with the more severe variant of the disease, with the highest incidence of the disorder being observed in middle- and low-income countries.

This bodes well for the PCC market growth as the demand for plasma-derived factor IX, a vital blood clotting factor in hemophilia B patients, is steadily rising. For example, the World Federation of Hemophilia reported that more than 68,703,141 I.U. of plasma-derived factor IX were used in Europe in 2018. These developments are expected to prove favorable for the prothrombin complex concentrate market growth in the coming years.

COVID-19 patients having severe pneumonia have been found to be suffering from internal bleeding, with an inhibited ability for blood coagulation. As a result, the demand for plasma-derived therapies such as PCC, which have proven efficacy in dealing with blood disorders, is rising at a rapid rate during the current crisis. Plasma therapies are already being administered to coronavirus patients around the world and are meeting with notable success. This has surged the uptake of plasma-derived medications, drugs, and therapies, which is expected to feed the growth of this market.





Regional Insights

Supportive Regulatory Policies for Specialized Therapies to Accelerate Market in North America

North America, with a market size of USD 305.9 million in 2019, is expected to lead the global PCC market on account of strong support from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for novel plasma-derived therapies. This favorable environment is encouraging pharmaceuticals in the region to ramp up their R&D spending and bring out specialized treatments and drugs for patients with blood disorders.

Europe is also expected to strengthen its hold on the prothrombin complex concentrate market share during the forecast period owing to the surging number of COVID-19 cases in the region. Large pharmaceuticals in the region such as Grifols are optimizing their production capacity and distribution networks to meet the escalating demand for plasma-based medication.

In Asia Pacific, the market will be primarily driven by the measures taken by governments in China and India to improve accessibility and affordability to essential medicines and therapies.

Competitive Landscape

Focus on Superior and Advanced Therapies by Players to Intensify Competition

The competition in the market for prothrombin complex concentrate is monopolistic, owing to the presence and activities of a very few number of pharmaceutical companies. These companies are presently focusing on delivering advanced and superior treatment options of patients with blood disorders to further entrench their market position.



Industry Developments:

February 2020: Japan-based Takeda Pharmaceutical reiterated its commitment towards developing therapies in rare hematology at the European Association for Hemophilia and Allied Disorders’ 13 th Annual Congress. The company aims at meeting the needs of the rising number of patients with undiagnosed hemophilia A & B in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.





List of the Leading Companies Covered in the Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Research Report are:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Kedrion S.p.A

Octopharma AG



Grifols, S.A.

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc.

Sanquin

CSL Behring







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics – Global PCC Market Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Coagulation Factor Deficiency – For Key Countries Recent Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries Analysis in Relation to Alternatives to PCC Global PCC Market: Reimbursement Scenario & Key Industry Trends

Global Prothrombin Complex Concentrate Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product 3-factor PCC 4-factor PCC Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Acquired coagulation factor deficiency Congenital coagulation factor deficiency Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!!!





