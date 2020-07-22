Global Drug Delivery Devices Market to Reach $26.74 Bn by 2026: Says AMR

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in the biologics market, and rise in aging population propel the growth of the global drug delivery devices market. Based on end-user, the hospitals and diagnostic centers segment held the largest market share. On the other hand, based on device type, the inhalers and nebulizers are expected to rule the roost by 2026.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global drug delivery devices market generated $19.06 billion in 2018, andisanticipated to reach $26.74 billion by 2026, registering at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Industry dynamics, key market segments, market trends and estimations, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6460

Covid-19 scenario:

The demand for drug delivery devices has been increased due to the rise in number of patients affected by Covid-19.

Emerging technology presents significant opportunity for the medical industry to exploit modern digital innovations and take a lead position in the in COVID-19 pandemic.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Drug Delivery Devices Market

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in the biologics market, and increase in aging population drive the growth of the global drug delivery devices market. Whereas, risk of needle stick injuries and stringent government regulations impede the market growth. On the other hand, high growth prospects in the emerging markets offer new opportunities to the market.

The global drug delivery devices market segmentation includes device type, route of administration, and region. Based on device type, the market is divided into smart pills, inhalers and nebulizers, drug eluting stents, safety syringes, implantable drug delivery device, transdermal patches, and others. The inhalers and nebulizers segment held the largest market share in the global drug delivery devices market, accounting for more than one-third of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the smart pills segment is anticipated to growat the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2026.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6460

Based on end-user, the market is segmented intohospitals & diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers & clinics, and others. Thehospitals and diagnostic centers segment contributed for more than two-fifth of the total share of the global drug delivery devices market in 2018, and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, theambulatory surgery centers and clinics segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The region across Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2018, contributing to nearly one-fifth of the global drug delivery devices market. The same region is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.

The key players analyzed in the report include AstraZeneca PLC, Becton, Dickinson and Company, BoehringerIngelheim group, GlaxoSmithKline plc,3M Company,Insulet Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Sulzer Ltd. (Medmix Systems AG), West Pharmaceuticals Services, Inc., and Consort Medical plc,.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Digital Pathology Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026

Antibacterial Coatings Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Gene Therapy Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026

Womens Health Diagnostics Market- Global Opportunities and Industry Forecasts, 2017-2023

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter