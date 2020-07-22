Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Africa: Joint effort to enhance research and development of traditional medicines for COVID-19 in Africa

Today, World Health Organization (WHO) & Africa CDC launch the Regional Expert Committee on Traditional Medicine for COVID-19. This a joint effort to enhance research & development of traditional medicines for COVID-19 in Africa.

Africa has a long history of traditional medicine & it plays an important role in providing care to populations.

By pooling expertise within the continent, the Regional Expert Committee will support clinical research on new therapies from traditional medicines against COVID-19.

The Expert Committee will start working immediately to support countries in collaborative efforts to conduct clinical trials of traditional medicines in compliance with international standards.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3jt7GZE

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

