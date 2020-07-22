Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Announces Delay of Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: CVLG) announced it will delay the release its second quarter earnings that was previously scheduled for after 4:00 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, as well as the live conference call to discuss its second quarter earnings release scheduled for Thursday, July 23, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. 

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset-based expedited, dedicated, and irregular route truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capability.  In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the symbol, “CVLG.”

For further information contact:
Richard B. Cribbs, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Investor Relations, Treasurer       
RCribbs@covenanttransport.com 
      
M. Paul Bunn, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
PBunn@covenanttransport.com 

For copies of Company information contact:
Theresa Ives, Executive Administrative Assistant                                                                
TIves@covenanttransport.com 

