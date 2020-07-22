CareSource Chief Administrative Officer to Serve as CEO of the CareSource Foundation

Chief Administrative Officer Dan McCabe also serves as the Company’s Chief of Staff

/EIN News/ -- DAYTON, Ohio, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit health plan, announced Wednesday Dan McCabe’s role has been expanded and he will now serve as the Chief of Staff and lead the CareSource Foundation as its Chief Executive Officer. McCabe has led as the Chief Administrative Officer since 2012. Prior to CareSource, his 31-year career includes leadership positions with DP&L, AT&T and the NCR Corporation. McCabe will continue to be based out of the health plan's Dayton, Ohio, headquarters.

“In both of these roles, Dan will be helping us drive our strategy, increase coordination across the organization and play a role in creating an ecosystem in communities where future employees will want to live, play and work,” said Erhardt Preitauer President and CEO, CareSource. “He’s a champion for our communities, our members and employees. I’m confident this decision will continue the great work we do in all of the markets we serve and the ones that we will be serving in the future.”

While continuing to act as Chief Administrative Officer, McCabe will work as Chief of Staff to collaborate with senior leaders setting strategic priorities and driving alignment across the organization. He is also Chief Executive Officer of the CareSource Foundation, which since 2006 has awarded nearly $20 million to nonprofits who are working to eliminate poverty, provide much-needed services to low-and moderate-income families and develop innovative approaches to address critical health issues.

The CareSource Foundation provides grants to non-profit organizations with a focus on impacting children, adults and families in areas that mirror the social determinants of health. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CareSource Foundation is actively working to address issues of members and nonprofit partners. For more information, visit caresourcefoundation.com.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, multi-state health plan recognized as a national leader in managed care. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans and offered a lifetime of access to care through health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace, Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible programs. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves nearly 2 million members in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and is transforming health care with industry-leading programs that improve the health and well-being of our members.

