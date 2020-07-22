Conduent Healthcare Payer Solutions Recognized as Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group PEAK Matrix Report

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT) has been named a Leader and Star Performer in Business Process Services (BPS) for Healthcare Payer Operations by consulting and research firm, Everest Group . The report, Healthcare Payer Operations – Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2020, provides a definitive framework for evaluating the overall capabilities of multiple service providers and an objective measure of their market success within this highly-competitive segment of the industry.



Conduent was one of six service providers to achieve recognition as a Leader and one of only three to earn the distinction of Star Performer. Everest Group conferred the top recognition to the company for demonstrating strong forward and upward momentum during the reporting period including expanding its capabilities with its 2019 acquisition of Health Solutions Plus (HSP).

“We deliver mission critical solutions to engage members, ensure proper reimbursements, optimize patient workflow, realize meaningful efficiencies and enhance the member experience to enable valuable outcomes for our clients,” said Lisa Hopper, General Manager, Healthcare Payer Solutions at Conduent. “We are proud to be identified as a Leader and Star Performer by Everest Group. The recognition serves as confirmation that we are making the right investments to continue to advance our strategic leadership position as a comprehensive payer services provider.”

As one of the few service providers to own a core administration platform, Everest Group cited Conduent’s “payer-in-a-box” integrated offerings as a strength and noted that the addition of HSP “enabled Conduent to bring an end-to-end healthcare payer administration solution to its commercial as well as government clients.” Conduent has experienced significant growth across its comprehensive payer portfolio. The company currently supports nine of the top 10 health insurers, including Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc. in New Jersey, which served as a reference client for the Everest Group report.

“Payers’ ability to respond quickly during the immediate healthcare crisis is being negatively impacted by high administrative costs and rigid systems,” according to Manu Aggarwal, Vice President at Everest Group. “Through its acquisition of HSP Solutions, Conduent provides a strong BPaaS capability for payers to better manage their claims volume. Coupled with its abilities in transaction processing and contact center, Conduent can provide the necessary flexibility for payers to manage their claims volatility through and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Conduent’s Healthcare Payer Solutions span all touchpoints for insured members, helping them navigate through healthcare choices and connect to care teams through automated business processes. Its Payer Solutions portfolio includes its ‘ Best in KLAS ’ HSP Core Administration Services, Payment Integrity Services and Care Integration Services. More information on Conduent’s Healthcare Payer solutions can be found here .

To read a custom version of the report, visit: https://insights.conduent.com/reports/healthcare-payer-operations-services-peak-matrix-assessment-2020 .

A Media Snippet accompanying this press release is available at:

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical ​services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its HR Services , and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $17 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com .

