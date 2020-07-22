Blink Charging Awarded Grant from Virginia Clean Cities to Place 200 Fast Level 2 Charging Stations Across the Mid-Atlantic Region

/EIN News/ -- Creating Regional Ecosystem for Transportation Electrification in



Maryland, Virginia, West Virigina, and Washington D.C.

Miami Beach, FL, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services in association with Virginia Clean Cities has been awarded a grant to deploy 200 Blink Fast Level 2 - 19.2 kW charging stations across the mid-atlantic region, including locations in Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia and Washington, DC. The three year project, part of the Mid-Atlantic Electrification Partnership, is expected to commence in October 2020 with the identification of suitable EV charging locations.

The objective of the Mid-Atlantic Electrification Partnership is to provide a regional ecosystem enabling the use of all sizes of electric vehicles (light, medium and heavy duty) for fleets, transportation network companies and consumers. This ecosystem project will connect the region’s cities, employing multiple EV and infrastructure sub-projects, and will include multimodal hubs such as airports, seaports, mass transit hubs, and logistics centers, while also addressing underserved neighborhoods and the corridors between and within them. This project supports inter- and intra-city trips for commercial and government entities, consumers, ridesharing fleets serving social service centers, airports and other passenger destinations; schools; and trucks serving large distribution centers (ports), as well as charging for employees and visitors at these facilities.

Blink founder and CEO, Michael D. Farkas said “We are pleased to partner with Virginia Clean Cities in this exciting initiative that brings together strong local and regional partners with a shared vision to create an enduring regional ecosystem to promote and support the use of electric vehicles. With the appropriate infrastructure , education and community outreach, initiatives like this one make the adoption of electric vehicles much more accessible for government, business and consumer use.”

“This is an exciting progress in making EV charging more accessible and timely in our region. As more and more consumers, fleet operators, and transportation network drivers use electric transportation, modern equipment like these 200 19.2 kW Blink chargers are going to change the game in the region” shared Alleyn Harned, Executive Director of Virginia Clean Cities. “19.2 kW chargers are five times faster than the first generation 3.6 kW Level 2 EV chargers, and 24 times faster than trickle charging, meaning more cars can be charged in a day at appropriate facilities.”

Blink has worked with four clean cities coalitions to expand charging station networks to meet regional alternative fuel goals. In Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington DC, Blink has an existing network of charging stations to expand upon including charging stations at IKEA storelocations in Norfolk, VA, College Park, MD, and Baltimore, MD, at Whole Foods stores in McLean, VA, Richmond, VA, Roanoke VA, Baltimore, MD, and Washington, DC and at the McDonald’s in Fairlea, WV. Blink originally provided the Virginia Clean Cities coalition with demonstration EV charging equipment in 2011, and the Company’s staff has worked with the state of Virginia repeatedly, to plan for electric vehicles. Blink will work with its existing site hosts and the partners participating on this regional ecosystem project, to obtain additional sites and install charging stations quickly and efficiently.

ABOUT VIRGINIA CLEAN CITIES

The Virginia Clean Cities works with vehicle fleets, fuel providers, community leaders, and other stakeholders to save energy and promote the use of domestic fuels and advanced vehicle technologies in transportation. Clean Cities' efforts span from state and local, to national collaborations. Over the years, partnerships and projects have significantly increased the availability of alternative fuels and infrastructure, thereby enabling a growing number of fleets to choose alternative fuel vehicles (AFVs). The U.S. Department of Energy's Vehicle Technologies Office funds projects that are competitively awarded and cost-shared. These coalition-supported projects often leverage additional resources from private and public sector partners to help communities lay the foundation for hundreds of alternative fuels and vehicle projects.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 23,000 charging stations, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services include its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, along with terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blink Media Contact

PR@BlinkCharging.com