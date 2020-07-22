Growth and innovation veteran Blair Heavey joins WindESCo as CEO.

Heavey partners with company founder Mo Dua, who takes the role of chief revenue officer

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- WindESCo , a provider of wind energy performance optimization solutions, today announced that Blair Heavey will join the company as chief executive officer.

“Blair’s proven track record of building, growing and leading companies will help take WindESCo to the next level in terms of revenue growth and market penetration,” said Mo Dua, founder and current CEO of WindESCo. “His broad range of experience, from business development to team building, will be an asset to the company as we continue to expand, develop and scale. Blair leading the company will also allow me to transition to the more customer-focused role of chief revenue officer. I will continue working on what I enjoy most – solving customer pain points with win-win solutions.”

Heavey brings with him a long history of success in scaling up companies across a broad range of industries, including software, healthtech, fintech and digital marketing.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to build on the great innovation and work that Mo and team have already accomplished,” said Heavey. “With our partnership, we will accelerate the adoption of WindESCo’s products and the scale of our innovation for our customers and the market.”

An undergraduate of Boston College with an MBA from Babson College’s Olin Graduate School of Business, Heavey is an experienced software, SaaS, digital marketing, fintech, media and healthtech executive with proven success in leading both startup and Fortune 100 teams to achieve outstanding results, including multiple acquisitions and IPOs valued in excess of $2 billion. He has served multiple companies as CEO and CRO, as well as independent board member. Heavey has worked with more than 25 companies as an operating executive, advisor or board member to help them innovate and grow.

“WindESCo has set ambitious goals of increasing the performance of wind plants through innovative analytics and expertise,” said Heavey. “I’ve worked with multiple startups as an operator, board member and advisor to help them disrupt existing markets, innovate on new solutions, and align their teams across those initiatives. I’m looking forward to leveraging that past experience to support WindESCo’s growth objectives.”

About WindESCo, Inc.

WindESCo provides services to wind plants to improve energy production and reduce operating expenses. Combining the power of engineering, machine learning and domain expertise, WindESCo’s solutions are actively optimizing wind Independent Power Producers (IPPs) globally. Additional information about WindESCo can be found at www.windesco.com .





Wire Service Contact

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com

Attachment