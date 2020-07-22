New Personal Protection Shields to Provide Safety from COVID-19

MityLite manufactures countertop shields to assist businesses with social distancing

/EIN News/ -- Orem, Utah, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MityLite, a leading manufacturer of award-winning commercial furniture, has launched Protection Shields to help protect the public from contact interaction. The shields are designed for use in hotels, restaurants, education and government offices, retail checkout counters, medical offices, and business areas.

“Right now, with the current challenges with COVID-19, having memorable gatherings, which is part of our mission, is very much a challenge,” said Alexei Dobsky, vice president of operations for MITY Inc. “In response to this, we are excited to offer countertop shields. We are now working through everything that needs to be done to offer these and other helpful products in our manufacturing facilities. We want people to make meaningful connections with one another in a safe way and we are proud to be finding solutions to do this.”

The countertop shields are specifically made to protect employees and customers from airborne, virus-containing droplets caused by speaking, sneezing, laughing or coughing. Using the product will help minimize the risk associated with face-to-face interactions in public places.

“Countertop shields are necessary for our customers in a wide span of industries so they can safely continue doing business in this new normal,” said Spencer Posey, vice president of research and development at MITY Inc. “We offer several models of countertop shields, and this new design is sleek with minimal parts. It’s also extremely cost-effective. These acrylic shields can be easily set up, and we offer numerous options such as having the shield sit flush with the counter or having a 2-inch gap at the bottom for the transfer of items.”

These clear, safety partitions are minimally intrusive and made form heavy-duty acrylic. Some models also feature a sleek aluminum frame. The shields are easy to clean and sanitize with common products. Multiple size and style options are available, and the shields are designed for easy setup, takedown, and storage.

Details on the various countertop shield options are available at https://bit.ly/2OIq7eQ.

See additional social distancing solutions and watch the video at https://bit.ly/32Jpae6.

Learn more about MityLite at mitylite.com.

About MityLite

Based in Orem, Utah, MityLite is part of the MITY Incorporated family of product brands serving the business marketplace in hospitality, public assembly, higher education, government, restaurant, and healthcare. MityLite manufactures award-winning and professionally designed furniture including banquet chairs, folding tables, portable staging and dance floors, folding and stacking chairs, and carts. The other MITY brands include Holsag®, Bertolini®, XpressPort® and BRODA®. Learn more at mityinc.com.

