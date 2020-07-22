LogMeIn Unlocks New Opportunities for MSPs by Offering LastPass Single Sign On and Enterprise Password Management

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGM) today announced that Managed Service Providers (MSPs) worldwide can now sell, manage, and support LastPass Enterprise , its industry-leading password management and single sign-on solution, for their customers. As part of the LogMeIn Partner Network, MSPs can now offer LastPass to their customers as a solution to enable secure access for all online applications. MSPs now have access to new sub-account functionality built directly into LastPass for a single view over multiple, uniquely managed LastPass accounts. As a result, MSPs now have greater visibility and control over every access point of their customer’s business.



The LogMeIn Partner Network was launched in 2017 to enable different types of channel partners and distributors to offer LogMeIn products to their respective partners, customers and prospects. LogMeIn provides a portfolio of cloud-based service offerings, which helps people and businesses to connect to their workplace, colleagues and customers. LogMeIn has 17 products available to channel partners, including industry leaders like LastPass, Bold360, GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar, GoToRoom and GoToConnect, as well as LogMeIn Central, Pro and Rescue.

“At LogMeIn, we’re lucky to work with best-in-class channel partners to promote our brands and bring our technology, solutions and knowledge to our amazing customers around the world,” said Rick Ribas, vice president of Global Channels. “With 80 percent of data breaches caused by weak or reused passwords, it’s vital for MSPs who remotely manage a customer's IT infrastructure, to deliver an all-in-one solution for single sign-on and password management to meet the security and access needs of their customers. Now they can do so while seamlessly managing their customer LastPass accounts in a single pane of glass.”

In addition to MSPs, LastPass also supports referral and reseller partners. For more information how on MSPs can build their cybersecurity solution offering, please visit https://www.lastpass.com/channel-partners

On Wednesday, July 29th at 1:00pm ET LogMeIn will host a live webinar that will demo the LastPass MSP solution and discuss the benefits of the LogMeIn Partner Network. Click here to register.

For more than 70,000 businesses of all sizes, LastPass reduces friction for employees while increasing control and visibility for IT with an identity and access management solution that’s easy to manage and effortless to use. From single sign-on and enterprise password management to adaptive authentication, LastPass for Business gives superior control to IT and frictionless access to users. For more information, visit https://lastpass.com .

LastPass is a trademark of LogMeIn in the U.S. and other countries.

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: LOGM) category-defining products unlock the potential of the modern workforce by making it possible for millions of people and businesses around the globe do their best work, whenever, however, and most importantly, wherever. A pioneer in remote work technology and a driving force behind today’s work-from-anywhere movement, LogMeIn has become one of the world’s largest SaaS companies with tens of millions of active users, more than 3,500 global employees, over $1.2 billion in annual revenue and more than 2 million customers worldwide who use its software as an essential part of their daily lives. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

