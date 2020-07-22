Scotts® Partners with CAMP to Bring Families Together for World’s Biggest Virtual Field Day

Families who register on or before July 24 will be able to participate in 30 exciting games and compete for prizes, right from their own home or backyard

/EIN News/ -- MARYSVILLE, Ohio, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scotts® has teamed up with CAMP, The Family Experience Company, to bring the world’s largest virtual Field Day to families across the country. On July 24th, in this first of its kind event, families will enjoy a day filled with counselor-led activities right from their home or backyard. Kicking off at 9 a.m. ET, and going through to 9 p.m. ET, families will play and compete in Field Day games, score points, and post photos or videos to their individual team’s public Instagram accounts. Sign up is easy and free, just go to www.camp.com/fieldday to register your team today!



“We’re thrilled to bring this truly unique event to backyards across America this summer,” said Ashley Bachmann, Vice President, Lawns, Scotts. “Our hope with Field Day is that families can take the day to focus on making some great memories with one another and have a blast in the process!”

Once registered, families will be sorted into one of three teams: The Bears, The Cobras, or The Tigers and then assigned a team captain. Throughout the day, teams will compete in exciting games like Pool Noodle Javelin, Tic-Tac-Throw, Relay Races, Buried Treasure and more! For a complete list of Field Day games, click here .

“With summer in full swing, families are craving fun and creative ways to play outdoors,” said Ben Kaufman, Founder and CEO, CAMP. “We teamed up with Scotts to create an amazing experience that kids and grownups can enjoy together. Our spirited CAMP Counselors will inspire everyone to get outside and have some backyard fun at the world’s largest Field Day.”

Families that score the most points for the winning team at the end of the day are eligible to win the following prize packages:

1st Place: A CAMP gift box with $1,000 worth of toys and gifts.

2nd Place: A CAMP gift box with $500 worth of toys and gifts.

3rd Place: A CAMP gift box with $250 worth of toys and gifts.

For official rules, visit www.camp.com/fieldday/rules .

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

With approximately $3.2 billion in sales, the Company is one of the world’s largest marketers of branded consumer products for lawn and garden care. The Company’s brands are among the most recognized in the industry. The Company’s Scotts®, Miracle-Gro® and Ortho® brands are market-leading in their categories. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hawthorne Gardening Company, is a leading provider of nutrients, lighting and other materials used in the indoor and hydroponic growing segment. For additional information, visit us at www.scottsmiraclegro.com.

About CAMP

CAMP is a Family Experience Company that creates digital and physical experiences that blend play with product. Launched in 2018, CAMP has 5 retail locations across New York, Texas and Connecticut and meets families everywhere they are via its online content, owned, and branded experiences. For more information, please visit CAMP .

A video accompanying this release is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4cf2f09-2800-4cb9-a404-632705686935

Lauren Clinton

lauren.clinton@scotts.com

6144065311

Jon Ridzon

JonRidzon@mullenlowe.com

603-918-0474