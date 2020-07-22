Author Steven Phillip Scott Takes Readers on a Wild Ride Through the Creative Mind of Milton Fisk in ‘Milton Fisk’s Eutopia’

‘Milton Fisk’s Eutopia’ by Steven Phillip Scott presents a wondrous collection of fictional short stories that readers of any age can relate to

/EIN News/ -- Perry, Fla., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Milton Fisk’s Eutopia” by Steven Phillip Scott is the fascinating account of an ordinary young boy named Milton Fisk who is living an average life. However, his imagination is anything but ordinary as he begins writing short stories to make his life more interesting. Before he can dive deeper into his new hobby, Milton is struck down in a car accident by a drunk driver.

Milton survives the accident, but now, at the age of 23, he is a paraplegic. Deep within his coma, something has opened the floodgates of imagination in Milton's mind and he wants to get it all written down before it stops. The only problem is, he cannot due to his condition. Before the accident, Milton had just a few book ideas floating around in his head. Now, he seems to have tapped into something that all writers dream of having: his creative Eutopia. Throughout his time in the hospital, Milton’s family members come into visit him and inspire many of his short stories.

“I became inspired to write “Milton Fisk’s Eutopia” when I moved to Saudi Arabia for work and had a lot of free time on my hands. After meeting my current wife, I drew from her positive influence on me and began to write short stories. I have completed fourteen stories in all and wanted to put them out to the public a little at the time, hence Milton Fisk was created as my vessel,” said Scott.

The book presents a wide range of genres that appeal to all ages, race and genders making “Milton Fisk’s Eutopia” relatable to all. Scott takes readers on a journey through Milton Fisk’s mind as he tries to break the lock to his brain, inspired by one visitor at a time.

About the author

Steven Phillip Scott is an author born in Florida with a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautics and minors in Safety and Management from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. Scott is a proud U.S. Air Force veteran of nine years and has traveled the world. Between his travels and upbringing in the south, he has gained many experiences and ideas to write about. He is the author of another collection of short stories, “A Good Day for A Long Talk.” Scott enjoys Southern cooking, a good campfire and barbequing with friends and family. Currently, he resides in Saudi Arabia with his wife. To learn more, please visit www.stevenpscott.com.

Lulu empowers people of all ages to explore and express their interests, passions and expertise through books, photography and art. Since introducing self-publishing in 2002, Lulu has empowered creators in more than 225 countries and territories to produce nearly two million publications. Lulu Jr. allows children to become published authors, encouraging creativity, strengthening literacy and building self-esteem. Picture.com offers professional photography of collegiate and professional sports, memorable and historic events, fine art and home décor. For more information, please visit www.lulu.com.

