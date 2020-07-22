Tive Announces 5G Non-Lithium-Ion Tracker Powered by Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery

Safer, more environmentally friendly power source enables supply chain providers to meet requirements of buyers and shippers who want to go Li-Ion free

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tive, Inc. a leading Global Supply Chain visibility provider, announced the availability of the Tive Solo 5G™ Non Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Tracker. Powered by Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) batteries, the new Tive Solo 5G tracker meets the requirements of supply chain buyers and shippers who decided to remove Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) powered recorders and trackers from all of their loads. Lithium-ion batteries have caused a number of safety and health related incidents over the years.



“Alpine Fresh has felt the growing demand for the removal of Lithium-Ion batteries from our customers and their supply chains. We are pleased to have found a safer and more environmentally friendly solution with Tive, Inc.,” said Ellie Ivey, Transportation Manager of Alpine Fresh, Inc. “With the Non Lithium-Ion Tive Solo 5G, we get the same high accuracy monitoring and tracking on all our in-transit shipments, while meeting the safety and environmental standards our customers and the industry have been looking for.”

The Tive Solo 5G tracker , introduced in Q4 2019, was designed with the ability to replace Lithium-Ion batteries with safer, more environmentally friendly power sources. In June, Tive started shipping Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) powered trackers to suppliers affected by the new requirement. The new Tive Solo 5G is available in either a disposable single-use or multi-use option.

“Tive optimized the Solo 5G’s ultra-low power design to support the use of Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) batteries, a much safer option than Li-Ion because they do not contain high concentrations of toxic heavy metals. Tive has committed to remove Li-Ion batteries from its tracking and recording product line by the end of 2020,” said Tive CEO and founder Krenar Komoni.

The innovative Tive Solo 5G™ provides ultra-high accuracy of location, measures temperature, humidity, shock, and light exposure. Using the latest advancements in cellular technology, it reports in real-time to the Tive Data Cloud, automatically monitors and analyzes shipments, benchmarks carrier behavior, supports advanced geofencing, and critical sensor alerts. The single-use Tive Solo 5G eliminates the headaches of complex reverse logistics operations.

Read the Tive Blog: Logistics Industry starts making the switch to Non-Lithium powered GPS Trackers and Recorders

