DASAN Zhone Solutions Sets Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- ALAMEDA, Calif., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI or the "Company" or “DZS”), a leading enabler of the emerging hyper-connected, hyper-broadband world, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



DZS management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in number: 877-742-9182

International number: 602-563-8857

Conference ID: 5666023

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website .

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 13, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 855-859-2056

International replay number: 404-537-3406

Replay ID: 5666023

About DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI or “DZS”) is a global provider of leading-edge access, 5G transport, and enterprise communications platforms that enable the emerging hyper-connected, hyper-broadband world. A pioneer in disaggregated platforms, SDN, and virtualization, service providers and enterprises look to DZS for the innovation that leads to future-proof networks and outstanding performance. Over 1200 service providers, operators, and enterprises in over 120 countries have leveraged DZS innovation, open solutions, and agility to arm them with the network resources and deployment freedom they need to lead in their markets and deliver an unrivaled communications experience. With manufacturing, engineering, service and support centers of excellence spread across the globe, DZS is positioned to bring next-generation technologies and world-class solutions to service providers and enterprises who are poised to transform, compete and win.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

For further information see: www.DZSI.com .

DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DASANZhone

DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dasanzhone/



