The City of San Luis Obispo, California Deploys EV ARC™ Solar-Powered EV Charging for City Fleet Use

Envision Solar’s 100% Renewably Powered Charger Demonstrates City’s Commitment to Sustainability and Building Clean EV Charging Infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc. , (Nasdaq: EVSI , EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media announced today that the City of San Luis Obispo, California has deployed the solar-powered EV ARC™ 2020 to provide EV charging for city fleet vehicles. The EV ARC™ infrastructure product which is powering a ChargePoint dual-plug charger is deployed adjacent to City Hall and includes an emergency power panel that can be used by first responders, which adds to the City’s inventory of energy resiliency and emergency preparedness assets.



The charger was funded primarily by the San Luis Obispo (SLO) County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) and was purchased through the California State Contract #1-18-61-16 .

“The City of San Luis Obispo is excited to add the EV ARC solar powered charging station to fuel our fleet vehicles with emissions free energy that will still be available to us during grid outages,” said Chris Read, Sustainability Manager for the City of San Luis Obispo. “We needed a City Hall location but it would have been disruptive and expensive to install in-ground chargers. The EV ARC arrived just a few days after we ordered it and required no construction or disruption to our civic center area.”

The deployment of 100% renewably powered EV ARC™ charging supports the City’s 2019-2021 Climate Action Major City Goal and immediately began reducing greenhouse gas emissions from municipal operations. Because the unit is off grid, there is no monthly utility bill for the City. EV ARC™ infrastructure products can be easily transported to another location if needed.

“San Luis Obispo joins over 100 municipalities across the U.S. using EV ARC products for their sustainable EV charging infrastructure,” said Envision Solar CEO, Desmond Wheatley. “Buying off the California contract allows municipalities to rapidly build out EV charging infrastructure with deployment possible in days instead of months or years. In the case of San Luis, the unit was deployed in minutes, just four days after they placed their order.”

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

