BOK Financial Corporation Reports Quarterly Earnings of $65 million or $0.92 Per Share in the Second Quarter

/EIN News/ -- TULSA, Okla., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2020 of $65 million, or $0.92 per diluted common share.

"The second quarter, unlike any in recent memory, demonstrated the effectiveness of our diversified revenue model," said Steven G. Bradshaw, president and chief executive officer. "Record quarters from both our Wealth Management and Mortgage businesses added more than $150 million to fee revenue this quarter, eclipsing our pre-provision net revenue from the same quarter a year ago. In fact, this quarter generated the highest level of pre-provision net revenue in the history of our company, even after normalizing for the impact of the Paycheck Protection Program. Considering the economic environment we find ourselves in today, this is truly a remarkable outcome."

Bradshaw continued, "With more than 40 percent of our company's revenues derived from a host of fee-based businesses, we have the proven ability to generate positive outcomes through all parts of the economic cycle. In this time of margin compression and credit concerns, financial institutions like BOK Financial demonstrate the real power of a diversified business model and sound underwriting methods."

  • Net income was $64.7 million or $0.92 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020 and $62.1 million or $0.88 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2020. Pre-provision net revenue was $215.8 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $173.0 million for the prior quarter. The second quarter of 2020 included a pre-tax provision for expected credit losses of $135.3 million compared to $93.8 million in the prior quarter.

  • Net interest revenue totaled $278.1 million, an increase of $16.7 million, largely due to the addition of loans related to the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") that began on April 3, 2020. Net interest margin was 2.83 percent compared to 2.80 percent in the first quarter of 2020. Our ability to move deposit costs down, along with LIBOR remaining elevated early in the second quarter relative to recent Federal Reserve rate cuts and the strategic positioning of our balance sheet, has allowed us to combat much of the market pressure on our margin.

  • Fees and commissions revenue totaled $213.7 million, an increase of $21.0 million. Low mortgage interest rates continued to drive increases in mortgage banking revenue of $16.8 million and related bond trading activity of $9.5 million over the first quarter of 2020. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in service charges, largely due to "shelter in place" impacts coupled with proactive waivers of fees that were extended as a courtesy to our customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Operating expense was $295.4 million, an increase of $26.8 million. Personnel expense increased $20.1 million, including an $11.0 million increase in incentive compensation expense reflecting the growth in our trading activity. Non-personnel expense increased $6.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2020. Increases in mortgage banking costs and occupancy and equipment expense were partially offset by a decrease in business promotion expense.

  • Changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges provided $9.3 million during the second quarter of 2020. A $7.4 million increase in the fair value of securities and derivative contracts held as an economic hedge and $2.7 million of related net interest revenue, were partially offset by a $761 thousand decrease in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights.  

  • We have implemented programs to help our customers through this uncertain time. We are actively participating in programs initiated by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"), including the SBA's PPP. Average loans for the second quarter increased $2.2 billion to $24.1 billion with $1.7 billion of those being PPP loans. Period-end loans increased $1.7 billion to $24.2 billion. Period-end PPP loans were $2.1 billion. We have also granted $1.2 billion in forbearance requests from customers as of June 30, including $704 million of commercial loans, $398 million in commercial real estate loans and $143 million in loans to individuals.

  • The allowance for loan losses totaled $436 million or 1.80 percent of outstanding loans at June 30, 2020. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $469 million or 1.94 percent of outstanding loans at June 30, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses was 1.97 percent of outstanding loans and the combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was 2.12 percent. At March 31, 2020, the allowance for loan losses was $315 million or 1.40 percent of outstanding loans. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $344 million or 1.53 percent of outstanding loans.

  • Average deposits increased $4.5 billion to $32.7 billion and period-end deposits increased $4.6 billion to $33.9 billion. An estimated $2.7 billion of this growth was related to CARES Act funding, with the remainder due to growth from our broader customer base.

  • The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.41 percent at June 30, 2020. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.41 percent, total capital ratio was 13.40 percent, and leverage ratio was 7.74 percent at June 30, 2020. At March 31, 2020, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.98 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.98 percent, total capital ratio was 12.65 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.15 percent.
Second Quarter 2020 Business Segment Highlights
  • Commercial Banking contributed $81.0 million to net income, an increase of $6.0 million over the first quarter. While net interest revenue decreased $6.3 million, fees and commissions revenue increased $5.1 million. Customer reaction to the volatile price environment drove an increase of $4.4 million in customer hedging revenue this quarter. Other gains (losses), net also increased $4.6 million, primarily related to an impairment of an alternative investment in the first quarter. Operating expense increased $2.2 million, largely due to incentive compensation.

  • Consumer Banking contributed $31.9 million to net income, an increase of $9.0 million over the first quarter. Net interest revenue decreased $4.7 million; however, fees and commissions revenue increased $12.1 million. Mortgage banking revenue increased $16.8 million following another strong quarter for mortgage loan production. Low mortgage interest rates continue to increase volume, particularly around refinances, which is responsible for 71 percent of the volume in the second quarter. The large increase in refinance demand, which reduced industry-wide capacity, has led to the ability to increase margins. Gain on sale margin increased 159 basis points to 3.65 percent. This increase was partially offset by a decrease in service charges as we waived certain fees in the second quarter to help customers throughout this uncertain time. Changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges provided $9.3 million during the second quarter of 2020. Operating expense increased $4.1 million, primarily due to an increase in mortgage banking costs.

  • Wealth Management contributed $33.4 million to net income, an increase of $10.8 million over the first quarter. Net interest revenue increased $8.0 million and fees and commissions increased $8.9 million. Lower interest rates drove record increases in industry-wide mortgage loan production volume during the second quarter. We increased our trading pipeline to provide greater liquidity to the housing market. As a result, trading revenue increased $9.5 million. Trust fees and commissions decreased $3.2 million as we waived certain fees for our customers and market conditions led to reduction in trust revenue. Operating expense increased $2.4 million, primarily due to incentive compensation costs related to increased trading activity partially offset by lower business promotion expense.
Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $278.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, a $16.7 million increase compared to the first quarter of 2020. PPP loans added $13.6 million to net interest revenue in the second quarter.

Average earning assets increased $1.9 billion compared to the first quarter of 2020. Average loan balances increased $2.2 billion, largely due to the influx of PPP loans. Available for sale securities increased $816 million as we have adjusted our balance sheet for the current rate environment. Fair value option securities, held as an economic hedge of the changes in fair value of our mortgage servicing rights, decreased $1.0 billion. In addition, receivables from unsettled securities sales, primarily related to our U.S. agency residential mortgage-backed trading operations, increased $1.6 billion. Growth in average earning assets and non-interest bearing receivables was largely funded by a $2.2 billion increase in interest-bearing deposits. Other borrowings decreased $3.0 billion, primarily due to a decrease in funds borrowed from the Federal Home Loan Bank, partially offset by an increase in PPP loans funded through the Federal Reserve's PPP Liquidity Facility. Funds purchased and repurchase agreements increased $2.0 billion.

Net interest margin was 2.83 percent compared to 2.80 percent in the previous quarter. The reduction in deposit costs, LIBOR remaining elevated early in the second quarter, and the strategic positioning of our balance sheet, have combined to reduce the pressure on margin. PPP loans added one basis point to net interest margin.

The yield on average earning assets was 3.12 percent, a 61 basis point decrease from the prior quarter as we start to see the effects of the recent Federal Reserve rate cuts. The loan portfolio yield was 3.63 percent, down 87 basis points. The yield on the available for sale securities portfolio decreased 19 basis points to 2.29 percent.

Funding costs were 0.37 percent, down 82 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 64 basis points to 0.34 percent. The cost of other borrowed funds was down 117 basis points to 0.30 percent. The benefit to net interest margin from assets funded by non-interest liabilities was 8 basis points for the second quarter of 2020 compared to 26 basis points for the first quarter of 2020.

Fees and Commissions Revenue

Fees and commissions revenue totaled $213.7 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $21.0 million over the first quarter of 2020, led by significant growth in mortgage banking and brokerage and trading revenue.

Declining interest rates have propelled mortgage production, particularly refinance activities, and have allowed for margin expansion. Mortgage banking revenue increased $16.8 million to $53.9 million compared to the prior quarter. Mortgage loan production volume was $1.1 billion for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 2 percent over an already very strong first quarter. Refinances grew to 71 percent of our production volume compared to 57 percent in the prior quarter. Gain on sale margin increased 159 basis points to 3.65 percent as industry-wide capacity constraints have eased pricing competition.

Brokerage and trading revenue increased $11.2 million to $62.0 million. We continue to grow our relationships with mortgage originators by providing liquidity and financial instruments to help them manage their pipeline risk. Trading revenue, primarily related to sales of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government agencies and related derivative instruments, increased $9.5 million. Industry-wide mortgage loan production increased in the second quarter driven by the lower rates as the Federal Reserve stepped in to provide market stability. We increased our bond trading pipeline to provide greater liquidity to the housing market during a time of record loan production volumes. Customer hedging revenue also increased $3.0 million as existing customers increased hedging activities in the volatile environment.

Deposit service charges decreased $4.1 million compared to the first quarter. In order to help our customers during uncertain times, we proactively waived certain fees during the second quarter.

Fiduciary and asset management revenue decreased $3.2 million compared to the first quarter of 2020. As a result of the significant decline in interest rates, we provided $1.1 million in fee waivers during the second quarter. In addition, asset volumes and market conditions have affected our trust revenues. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in seasonal tax preparation fees.

Operating Expense

Total operating expense was $295.4 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $26.8 million compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Personnel expense increased $20.1 million. Incentive compensation increased $22.3 million. Cash based incentive compensation increased $11.0 million, primarily due to increased residential mortgage-backed securities trading activity. Deferred compensation, which is largely offset by an increase in the value of related investments included in Other gains (losses), net, increased $11.6 million. Regular compensation increased $1.5 million. Employee benefits decreased $3.8 million, primarily due to a seasonal decrease in payroll taxes.

Non-personnel expense increased $6.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2020. Mortgage banking costs increased $5.1 million. Accruals related to default servicing and loss mitigation costs on loans serviced for others increased $2.8 million due to changes in our portfolio and loan counts, delinquency levels, and additional accruals related to losses on loans in forbearance. Increased amortization of mortgage servicing rights from actual prepayments also added $1.7 million to mortgage banking costs during the second quarter of 2020. Occupancy and equipment expense increased $4.6 million as impairment charges were incurred on two leases where assumptions regarding subleasing changed due to deteriorating economic conditions. We also made a charitable contribution of $3.0 million to the BOKF Foundation in the second quarter. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $4.3 million in business promotion costs, largely related to reduced travel and entertainment expenses.

Loans, Deposits and Capital

Loans

Outstanding loans were $24.2 billion at June 30, 2020, up $1.7 billion over March 31, 2020, primarily due to a $2.1 billion increase from PPP loans, partially offset by paydowns in the commercial portfolio.

Outstanding core commercial loan balances decreased $637 million or 4 percent compared to March 31, 2020, primarily due to paydowns during the second quarter. Although the primary source of repayment of our commercial loan portfolio is the on-going cash flow from operations of the customer's business, loans are generally governed by a borrowing base and secured by the customer’s assets.

General business loans decreased $448 million to $3.1 billion or 13 percent of total loans. General business loans include $1.7 billion of wholesale/retail loans and $780 million of loans from other commercial industries. Broad paydowns across our core commercial and industrial loan book contracted the portfolio.

Services loan balances decreased $176 million to $3.8 billion or 16 percent of total loans. Services loans consist of a large number of loans to a variety of businesses, including Native American tribal and state and local municipal government entities, Native American tribal casino operations, educational services, consumer services and commercial services.

Although not a significant portion of our commercial portfolio, our services and general business loans also include areas we consider to be more exposed to the economic slowdown as a result of the social distancing measures in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic such as entertainment and recreation, retail, hotels, churches, airline travel, and higher education that are dependent on large social gatherings to remain profitable. This represents less than 7 percent of our total portfolio. Some of these borrowers have participated in the PPP, which has provided some measure of relief. We will continue to monitor these areas closely in the coming months.

Energy loan balances decreased $138 million to $4.0 billion or 16 percent of total loans as the current commodity price environment dampened demand for new loans and borrowers focused on paying down debt to reduce leverage. Supporting the energy industry has been a hallmark of the Company for over a century. The majority of this portfolio is first lien, senior secured, reserve-based lending to oil and gas producers, which we believe is the lowest risk form of energy lending. Approximately 62 percent of committed production loans are secured by properties primarily producing oil. The remaining 38 percent is secured by properties primarily producing natural gas. Unfunded energy loan commitments were $2.5 billion at June 30, 2020, a $222 million decrease compared to March 31, 2020, primarily due to semi-annual borrowing base redeterminations completed during the second quarter.

Healthcare sector loan balances increased $124 million to $3.3 billion or 14 percent of total loans, primarily due to growth in balances from hospital systems. Our healthcare sector loans primarily consist of $2.4 billion of senior housing and care facilities, including independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing. Generally we loan to borrowers with a portfolio of multiple facilities that serves to help diversify risks specific to a single facility. The remaining balance is composed of hospitals and other medical service providers impacted by a deferral of elective procedures. The CARES Act does include multiple revenue enhancement measures for both hospitals and skilled nursing facilities as they manage through the risks of the virus.

Commercial real estate loan balances were up $104 million over March 31, 2020 and represent 19 percent of total loans at June 30, 2020. Multifamily residential loans, our largest exposure in commercial real estate, increased $125 million to $1.4 billion at June 30, 2020. Paydowns from refinances into the permanent market slowed during the second quarter. Loans secured by office buildings increased $12 million to $974 million. Loans secured by other commercial real estate properties decreased $32 million to $533 million. Loans secured by retail facilities were $780 million at June 30, 2020, largely unchanged from the prior quarter. Loans secured by retail facilities and office buildings may be impacted by measures being taken to hinder the spread of the virus as well as changes in consumer behavior.

Loans to individuals increased $144 million, primarily due to an increase in residential mortgage loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The Company may repurchase loans previously sold into GNMA mortgage pools when certain defined delinquency criteria are met. Because of this repurchase right, the Company is deemed to have regained effective control over these loans and must include them on the Consolidated Balance Sheet. Loans to individuals represent 14 percent of total loans at June 30, 2020.

Deposits

Period-end deposits totaled $33.9 billion at June 30, 2020, a $4.6 billion increase over March 31, 2020. Inflows resulting from PPP loans and government stimulus payments during the pandemic, along with additional core deposit growth as customers maintain higher balances, have all contributed to the significant increase in deposits. Interest-bearing transaction account balances grew by $2.3 billion and demand deposit balances increased $2.2 billion. Average deposits were $32.7 billion at June 30, 2020, a $4.5 billion increase compared to March 31, 2020. Average demand deposit balances grew by $2.3 billion and interest-bearing transaction deposits increased $1.9 billion.

Capital

The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.41 percent at June 30, 2020. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.41 percent, total capital ratio was 13.40 percent, and leverage ratio was 7.74 percent at June 30, 2020. We have elected to delay the regulatory capital impact of the transition of the allowance for credit losses from the incurred loss methodology to CECL for two years, followed by a three-year transition period, which added 30 basis points to the company's common equity tier 1 capital ratio at June 30. At March 31, 2020, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.98 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 10.98 percent, total capital ratio was 12.65 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.15 percent.

The company's tangible common equity ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was 8.79 percent at June 30, 2020 and 8.39 percent at March 31, 2020. The tangible common equity ratio is primarily based on total shareholders' equity, which includes unrealized gains and losses on available for sale securities. The company has elected to exclude unrealized gains and losses from available for sale securities from its calculation of Tier 1 capital for regulatory capital purposes, consistent with the treatment under the previous capital rules.

The company paused share repurchases through the second quarter of 2020. The company repurchased 442,000 shares at an average price of $75.52 in the first quarter of 2020. We view share buybacks opportunistically, but within the context of maintaining our strong capital position.

Credit Quality

The Company adopted FASB Accounting Standard Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Assets Measured at Amortized Cost ("CECL") on January 1, 2020. CECL requires recognition of expected credit losses on assets carried at amortized cost over their expected lives. The previous incurred loss model incorporated only known information as of the balance sheet date. CECL uses models to measure the probability of default and loss given default over a 12-month reasonable and supportable forecast period. Models incorporate base case, downside and upside macroeconomic variables such as real gross domestic product ("GDP") growth, civilian unemployment rate and West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") oil prices on a probability weighted basis.

The provision for credit losses was $135.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, with $138.8 million related to lending activities. Changes in our reasonable and supportable forecasts of macroeconomic variables, primarily due to the anticipated impact of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, and other assumptions, required a provision of $54.6 million. All other changes totaled $84.2 million, which included $14.4 million primarily due to increased specific impairment of energy loans, portfolio changes of $55.7 million primarily due to changes in risk grades related to energy loans, partially offset by the impact of a decrease in loan balances, and net charge-offs of $14.1 million. The provision related to lending activities was partially offset by a $3.6 million decrease in the accrual for expected credit losses from mortgage banking activities. During the second quarter, the Company sold certain mortgage servicing rights related to residential mortgage loans transferred to mortgage-backed securities. These servicing rights expose the Company to credit risk for amounts that exceed the U.S. government agency guarantees.

Our base case reasonable and supportable forecast includes an 18 percent increase in GDP and an 8.4 percent civilian unemployment rate in the third quarter of 2020, as adjusted for the impact of government stimulus programs. Our forward twelve month forecast through the second quarter of 2021 assumes a 5.0 percent increase in GDP and an 8.5 percent civilian unemployment rate. WTI oil prices are projected to generally follow the NYMEX forward curve that existed at the end of June 2020, $38.99 per barrel for delivery in the third quarter of 2020 and increasing to $40.13 per barrel for delivery in the second quarter of 2021. Our downside reasonable and supportable forecast reflects a more severe and prolonged disruption in economic activity than the base case and includes a 6.0 percent increase in GDP and a 9.7 percent adjusted civilian unemployment rate in the third quarter of 2020. Our forward twelve month forecast through the second quarter of 2021 assumes a 6.0 percent increase in GDP and a 10.0 percent civilian unemployment rate. WTI oil prices are projected to range from $33.99 per barrel for delivery in the third quarter of 2020 to $34.63 per barrel for delivery in the second quarter of 2021.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $436 million or 1.80 percent of outstanding loans and 175 percent of nonaccruing loans at June 30, 2020, excluding residential mortgage loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $469 million or 1.94 percent of outstanding loans and 188 percent of nonaccruing loans at June 30, 2020. The combined allowance for credit losses attributed to energy was 4.44 percent of outstanding energy loans at June 30. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses was 1.97 percent of outstanding loans and the combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was 2.12 percent.

At March 31, 2020, the allowance for loan losses was $315 million or 1.40 percent of outstanding loans and 199 percent of nonaccruing loans, excluding loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $344 million or 1.53 percent of outstanding loans and 217 percent of nonaccruing loans.

Nonperforming assets totaled $405 million or 1.68 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at June 30, 2020, compared to $292 million or 1.30 percent at March 31, 2020. Nonperforming assets that are not guaranteed by U.S. government agencies totaled $285 million or 1.19 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at June 30, 2020, compared to $195 million or 0.87 percent at March 31, 2020.

Nonaccruing loans were $255 million or 1.16 percent of outstanding loans at June 30, 2020. Nonaccruing commercial loans totaled $202 million or 1.43 percent of outstanding commercial loans. Nonaccruing commercial real estate loans totaled $14.0 million or 0.31 percent of outstanding commercial real estate loans. Nonaccruing loans to individuals totaled $39 million or 1.17 percent of outstanding loans to individuals. 

Nonaccruing loans increased $92 million from March 31, 2020, primarily due to a $67 million increase in nonaccruing energy loans and a $13 million increase in nonaccruing services loans. New nonaccruing loans identified in the second quarter totaled $124 million, offset by $16 million in payments received, $16 million in charge-offs and $1.1 million of foreclosures.

Potential problem loans, which are defined as performing loans that, based on known information, cause management concern as to the borrowers' ability to continue to perform, totaled $626 million at June 30, compared to $293 million at March 31. The increase largely resulted from energy and service sector loans. Oil prices remained depressed during April and May during our semi-annual borrowing base redeterminations resulting in credit quality migration in the energy portfolio. While prices have subsequently improved, the pricing environment remains fragile and tied to the continued economic recovery.

Net charge-offs were $14.1 million or 0.25 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the second quarter of 2020, excluding PPP loans. Net charge-offs were $17.2 million or 0.31 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the first quarter of 2020. Gross charge-offs were $15.6 million for the second quarter compared to $18.9 million for the previous quarter. Recoveries totaled $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2020 and $1.7 million for the first quarter of 2020.

Securities and Derivatives

The fair value of the available for sale securities portfolio totaled $12.5 billion at June 30, 2020, a $218 million decrease compared to March 31, 2020. At June 30, 2020, the available for sale securities portfolio consisted primarily of $9.1 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies and $3.3 billion of commercial mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies. At June 30, 2020, the available for sale securities portfolio had a net unrealized gain of $487 million compared to $436 million at March 31, 2020.

The company also maintains a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. government agencies and interest rate derivative contracts as an economic hedge of the changes in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights. This portfolio of fair value option securities decreased $981 million to $723 million at June 30, 2020.

The net economic benefit of the changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $9.3 million during the second quarter of 2020, including a $7.4 million increase in the fair value of securities and derivative contracts held as an economic hedge, $761 thousand decrease in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, and $2.7 million of related net interest revenue. The completion of a sale of mortgage servicing rights on $1.6 billion of unpaid principal balance, primarily related to loans guaranteed by the Veteran's Administration, was a large contributor to the increase in the fair value of contracts held as an economic hedge. Interest rate movements between the date we established the transaction price and the closing date of the sale produced positive results.

Conference Call and Webcast

The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. Central time on July 22, 2020 to discuss the financial results with investors. The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the company’s website at www.bokf.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-201-689-8471. A conference call and webcast replay will also be available shortly after conclusion of the live call at www.bokf.com or by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and referencing conference ID # 13706496.

About BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation is a $46 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $79 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

The company will continue to evaluate critical assumptions and estimates, such as the appropriateness of the allowance for credit losses and asset impairment as of June 30, 2020 through the date its financial statements are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will adjust amounts reported if necessary.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about BOK Financial Corporation, the financial services industry, the economy generally and the expected or potential impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the related responses of the government, consumers, and others, on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “intends,” variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Management judgments relating to and discussion of the provision and allowance for credit losses, allowance for uncertain tax positions, accruals for loss contingencies and valuation of mortgage servicing rights involve judgments as to expected events and are inherently forward-looking statements. Assessments that acquisitions and growth endeavors will be profitable are necessary statements of belief as to the outcome of future events based in part on information provided by others which BOK Financial has not independently verified. These various forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what is expected, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Internal and external factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to changes in government, consumer or business responses to, and ability to treat or prevent further outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in commodity prices, interest rates and interest rate relationships, inflation, demand for products and services, the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, changes in banking regulations, tax laws, prices, levies and assessments, the impact of technological advances, and trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans. BOK Financial Corporation and its affiliates undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)

  June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 762,453        $ 670,500     
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 485,319        302,577     
Trading securities 1,196,105        2,110,585     
Investment securities, net of allowance 267,988        272,576     
Available for sale securities 12,475,919        12,694,277     
Fair value option securities 722,657        1,703,238     
Restricted equity securities 125,683        390,042     
Residential mortgage loans held for sale 319,357        204,720     
Loans:      
Commercial 14,158,510        14,795,975     
Commercial real estate 4,554,144        4,450,085     
Paycheck protection program 2,081,428        —     
Loans to individuals 3,361,808        3,217,910     
Total loans 24,155,890        22,463,970     
Allowance for loan losses (435,597 )     (315,311 )  
Loans, net of allowance 23,720,293        22,148,659     
Premises and equipment, net 550,230        546,093     
Receivables 226,934        207,341     
Goodwill 1,048,091        1,048,091     
Intangible assets, net 123,595        121,807     
Mortgage servicing rights 97,971        110,828     
Real estate and other repossessed assets, net 35,330        36,744     
Derivative contracts, net 651,553        922,716     
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 393,741        391,006     
Receivable on unsettled securities sales 1,863,719        2,171,881     
Other assets 752,936        1,065,481     
TOTAL ASSETS $ 45,819,874        $ 47,119,162     
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Deposits:      
Demand $ 11,992,165        $ 9,821,582     
Interest-bearing transaction 18,850,418        16,596,292     
Savings 696,971        593,805     
Time 2,352,760        2,232,473     
Total deposits 33,892,314        29,244,152     
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 1,357,602        4,583,768     
Other borrowings 3,173,563        5,529,554     
Subordinated debentures 275,973        275,942     
Accrued interest, taxes and expense 365,634        309,236     
Due on unsettled securities purchases 599,510        537,709     
Derivative contracts, net 610,020        1,213,445     
Other liabilities 440,835        391,196     
TOTAL LIABILITIES 40,715,451        42,085,002     
Shareholders' equity:      
Capital, surplus and retained earnings 4,726,679        4,694,956     
Accumulated other comprehensive gain 370,316        331,292     
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 5,096,995        5,026,248     
Non-controlling interests 7,428        7,912     
TOTAL EQUITY 5,104,423        5,034,160     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 45,819,874        $ 47,119,162     


AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Sept. 30, 2019   June 30, 2019
ASSETS                  
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents $ 619,737        $ 721,659        $ 573,203        $ 500,823        $ 535,491     
Trading securities 1,871,647        1,690,104        1,672,426        1,696,568        1,757,335     
Investment securities, net of allowance 268,947        282,265        298,567        308,090        328,482     
Available for sale securities 12,480,065        11,664,521        11,333,524        10,747,439        9,435,668     
Fair value option securities 786,757        1,793,480        1,521,528        1,553,879        898,772     
Restricted equity securities 273,922        429,133        479,687        476,781        413,812     
Residential mortgage loans held for sale 288,588        129,708        203,535        203,319        192,102     
Loans:                  
Commercial 14,502,652        14,452,851        14,344,534        14,507,185        14,175,057     
Commercial real estate 4,543,511        4,346,886        4,532,649        4,652,534        4,656,861     
Paycheck protection program 1,699,369        —        —        —        —     
Loans to individuals 3,353,960        3,143,286        3,358,817        3,253,199        3,172,487     
Total loans 24,099,492        21,943,023        22,236,000        22,412,918        22,004,405     
Allowance for loan losses (367,583 )     (250,338 )     (205,417 )     (201,714 )     (205,532 )  
Loans, net of allowance 23,731,909        21,692,685        22,030,583        22,211,204        21,798,873     
Total earning assets 40,321,572        38,403,555        38,113,053        37,698,103        35,360,535     
Cash and due from banks 678,878        669,369        690,806        717,338        703,294     
Derivative contracts, net 642,969        376,621        311,542        331,834        328,802     
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 391,951        390,009        388,012        385,190        384,974     
Receivable on unsettled securities sales 4,626,307        3,046,111        1,973,604        1,742,794        1,437,462     
Other assets 3,095,354        2,834,953        2,736,337        2,705,089        2,629,710     
TOTAL ASSETS $ 49,757,031        $ 45,720,618        $ 44,213,354        $ 43,580,348        $ 40,844,777     
                   
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                  
Deposits:                  
Demand $ 11,489,322        $ 9,232,859        $ 9,612,533        $ 9,759,710        $ 9,883,965     
Interest-bearing transaction 18,040,170        16,159,654        14,685,385        13,131,542        12,512,282     
Savings 656,669        563,821        554,605        557,122        558,738     
Time 2,464,793        2,239,234        2,247,717        2,251,800        2,207,391     
Total deposits 32,650,954        28,195,568        27,100,240        25,700,174        25,162,376     
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 5,816,484        3,815,941        4,120,610        3,106,163        2,066,950     
Other borrowings 3,527,303        6,542,325        6,247,194        8,125,023        7,175,617     
Subordinated debentures 275,949        275,932        275,916        275,900        275,887     
Derivative contracts, net 836,667        379,342        276,078        300,051        283,484     
Due on unsettled securities purchases 887,973        960,780        784,174        745,893        821,688     
Other liabilities 690,087        642,764        561,654        547,144        460,732     
TOTAL LIABILITIES 44,685,417        40,812,652        39,365,866        38,800,348        36,246,734     
Total equity 5,071,614        4,907,966        4,847,488        4,780,000        4,598,043     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 49,757,031        $ 45,720,618        $ 44,213,354        $ 43,580,348        $ 40,844,777     


STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
               
Interest revenue $ 306,384        $ 390,820        $ 655,321        $ 766,894     
Interest expense 28,280        105,388        115,857        203,360     
Net interest revenue 278,104        285,432        539,464        563,534     
Provision for credit losses 135,321        5,000        229,092        13,000     
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 142,783        280,432        310,372        550,534     
Other operating revenue:              
Brokerage and trading revenue 62,022        40,526        112,801        72,143     
Transaction card revenue 22,940        21,915        44,821        42,653     
Fiduciary and asset management revenue 41,257        45,025        85,715        88,383     
Deposit service charges and fees 22,046        28,074        48,176        56,317     
Mortgage banking revenue 53,936        28,131        91,103        51,965     
Other revenue 11,479        12,437        23,788        25,199     
Total fees and commissions 213,680        176,108        406,404        336,660     
Other gains (losses), net 6,768        3,480        (3,973 )     6,456     
Gain on derivatives, net 21,885        11,150        40,305        15,817     
Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net (14,459 )     9,853        53,934        19,518     
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (761 )     (29,555 )     (89,241 )     (50,221 )  
Gain on available for sale securities, net 5,580        1,029        5,583        1,105     
Total other operating revenue 232,693        172,065        413,012        329,335     
Other operating expense:              
Personnel 176,235        160,342        332,416        329,570     
Business promotion 1,935        10,142        8,150        18,016     
Professional fees and services 12,161        13,002        25,109        29,141     
Net occupancy and equipment 30,675        26,880        56,736        56,401     
Insurance 5,156        6,454        10,136        11,293     
Data processing and communications 32,942        29,735        65,685        61,184     
Printing, postage and supplies 3,502        4,107        7,774        8,992     
Net losses and operating expenses of repossessed assets 1,766        580        3,297        2,576     
Amortization of intangible assets 5,190        5,138        10,284        10,329     
Mortgage banking costs 15,598        11,545        26,143        21,451     
Other expense 7,227        8,212        15,281        14,341     
Total other operating expense 295,387        277,137        564,011        564,294     
               
Net income before taxes 80,089        175,360        159,373        315,575     
Federal and state income taxes 15,803        37,580        33,103        67,530     
               
Net income 64,286        137,780        126,270        248,045     
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (407 )     217        (502 )     (130 )  
Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders $ 64,693        $ 137,563        $ 126,772        $ 248,175     
               
Average shares outstanding:              
Basic 69,876,043        70,887,063        69,999,865        71,135,414     
Diluted 69,877,467        70,902,033        70,003,817        71,151,558     
               
Net income per share:              
Basic $ 0.92        $ 1.93        $ 1.80        $ 3.47     
Diluted $ 0.92        $ 1.93        $ 1.80        $ 3.46     


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratio and share data)

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Sept. 30, 2019   June 30, 2019
Capital:                  
Period-end shareholders' equity $ 5,096,995       $ 5,026,248       $ 4,855,795       $ 4,829,016       $ 4,709,438    
Risk weighted assets $ 32,258,548       $ 32,973,242       $ 31,673,425       $ 32,159,139       $ 32,040,741    
Risk-based capital ratios:                  
Common equity tier 1 11.41 %   10.98 %   11.39 %   11.06 %   10.84 %
Tier 1 11.41 %   10.98 %   11.39 %   11.06 %   10.84 %
Total capital 13.40 %   12.65 %   12.94 %   12.56 %   12.34 %
Leverage ratio 7.74 %   8.15 %   8.40 %   8.41 %   8.75 %
Tangible common equity ratio1 8.79 %   8.39 %   8.98 %   8.72 %   8.69 %
                   
Common stock:                  
Book value per share $ 72.50       $ 71.49       $ 68.80       $ 68.15       $ 66.15    
Tangible book value per share 55.83       54.85       52.17       51.60       49.68    
Market value per share:                  
High $ 67.62       $ 87.40       $ 88.28       $ 84.35       $ 88.17    
Low $ 37.80       $ 34.57       $ 71.85       $ 72.96       $ 72.60    
Cash dividends paid $ 35,769       $ 35,949       $ 36,011       $ 35,472       $ 35,631    
Dividend payout ratio 55.29 %   57.91 %   32.63 %   24.94 %   25.90 %
Shares outstanding, net 70,306,690       70,308,532       70,579,598       70,858,010       71,193,770    
Stock buy-back program:                  
Shares repurchased —        442,000       280,000       336,713       250,000    
Amount $ —        $ 33,380       $ 22,844       $ 25,937       $ 20,125    
Average price per share $ —        $ 75.52       $ 81.59       $ 77.03       $ 80.50    
                   
Performance ratios (quarter annualized):
Return on average assets 0.52 %   0.55 %   0.99 %   1.29 %   1.35 %
Return on average equity 5.14 %   5.10 %   9.05 %   11.83 %   12.02 %
Net interest margin 2.83 %   2.80 %   2.88 %   3.01 %   3.30 %
Efficiency ratio 59.57 %   58.62 %   63.65 %   59.31 %   59.51 %
                   
Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures:
1   Tangible common equity ratio:                  
Total shareholders' equity $ 5,096,995       $ 5,026,248       $ 4,855,795       $ 4,829,016       $ 4,709,438    
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,171,686       1,169,898       1,173,362       1,172,411       1,172,564    
Tangible common equity $ 3,925,309       $ 3,856,350       $ 3,682,433       $ 3,656,605       $ 3,536,874    
                   
Total assets $ 45,819,874       $ 47,119,162       $ 42,172,021       $ 43,127,205       $ 41,893,073    
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net   1,171,686         1,169,898         1,173,362         1,172,411         1,172,564    
Tangible assets $ 44,648,188       $ 45,949,264       $ 40,998,659       $ 41,954,794       $ 40,720,509    
Tangible common equity ratio 8.79 %   8.39 %   8.98 %   8.72 %   8.69 %
                             
Pre-provision net revenue:                  
Net income before taxes $ 80,089       $ 79,284       $ 141,039       $ 174,254       $ 175,360    
Provision for expected credit losses 135,321       93,771       19,000       12,000       5,000    
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (407 )     (95 )     430       (373 )     217    
Pre-provision net revenue $ 215,817       $ 173,150       $ 159,609       $ 186,627       $ 180,143    
                   
Other data:                  
Tax equivalent interest $ 2,630       $ 2,715       $ 2,726       $ 2,936       $ 3,481    
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale securities $ 487,334       $ 435,989       $ 138,149       $ 178,060       $ 131,780    
                   
Mortgage banking:                  
Mortgage production revenue $ 39,185       $ 21,570       $ 9,169       $ 13,814       $ 11,869    
                   
Mortgage loans funded for sale $ 1,184,249       $ 548,956       $ 855,643       $ 877,280       $ 729,841    
Add: current period-end outstanding commitments 546,304       657,570       158,460       379,377       344,087    
Less: prior period end outstanding commitments 657,570       158,460       379,377       344,087       263,434    
Total mortgage production volume $ 1,072,983       $ 1,048,066       $ 634,726       $ 912,570       $ 810,494    
                   
Mortgage loan refinances to mortgage loans funded for sale 71 %   57 %   57 %   56 %   31 %
Gain on sale margin 3.65 %   2.06 %   1.44 %   1.51 %   1.46 %
                   
Mortgage servicing revenue $ 14,751       $ 15,597       $ 16,227       $ 16,366       $ 16,262    
Average outstanding principal balance of mortgage loans serviced for others 19,319,872       20,416,546       20,856,446       21,172,874       21,418,690    
Average mortgage servicing revenue rates 0.31 %   0.31 %   0.31 %   0.31 %   0.30 %
                   
Gain (loss) on mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedge:
Gain (loss) on mortgage hedge derivative contracts, net $ 21,815       $ 18,371       $ (4,714 )     $ 3,742       $ 11,128    
Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net (14,459 )     68,393       (8,328 )     4,597       9,853    
Gain (loss) on economic hedge of mortgage servicing rights 7,356       86,764       (13,042 )     8,339       20,981    
Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (761 )     (88,480 )     9,297       (12,593 )     (29,555 )  
Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges, included in other operating revenue 6,595       (1,716 )     (3,745 )     (4,254 )     (8,574 )  
Net interest revenue on fair value option securities2 2,702       4,268       1,544       1,245       1,296    
Total economic benefit (cost) of changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges $ 9,297       $ 2,552       $ (2,201 )     $ (3,009 )     $ (7,278 )  

2 Actual interest earned on fair value option securities less internal transfer-priced cost of funds.


QUARTERLY EARNINGS TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratio and per share data)

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Sept. 30, 2019   June 30, 2019
                   
Interest revenue $ 306,384        $ 348,937        $ 369,857        $ 395,207        $ 390,820     
Interest expense 28,280        87,577        99,608        116,111        105,388     
Net interest revenue 278,104        261,360        270,249        279,096        285,432     
Provision for credit losses 135,321        93,771        19,000        12,000        5,000     
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 142,783        167,589        251,249        267,096        280,432     
Other operating revenue:                  
Brokerage and trading revenue 62,022        50,779        43,843        43,840        40,526     
Transaction card revenue 22,940        21,881        22,548        22,015        21,915     
Fiduciary and asset management revenue 41,257        44,458        45,021        43,621        45,025     
Deposit service charges and fees 22,046        26,130        27,331        28,837        28,074     
Mortgage banking revenue 53,936        37,167        25,396        30,180        28,131     
Other revenue 11,479        12,309        15,283        17,626        12,437     
Total fees and commissions 213,680        192,724        179,422        186,119        176,108     
Other gains (losses), net 6,768        (10,741 )     (1,649 )     4,544        3,480     
Gain (loss) on derivatives, net 21,885        18,420        (4,644 )     3,778        11,150     
Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net (14,459 )     68,393        (8,328 )     4,597        9,853     
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights (761 )     (88,480 )     9,297        (12,593 )     (29,555 )  
Gain on available for sale securities, net 5,580              4,487              1,029     
Total other operating revenue 232,693        180,319        178,585        186,450        172,065     
Other operating expense:                  
Personnel 176,235        156,181        168,422        162,573        160,342     
Business promotion 1,935        6,215        8,787        8,859        10,142     
Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation 3,000        —        2,000        —        1,000     
Professional fees and services 12,161        12,948        13,408        12,312        13,002     
Net occupancy and equipment 30,675        26,061        26,316        27,558        26,880     
Insurance 5,156        4,980        5,393        4,220        6,454     
Data processing and communications 32,942        32,743        31,884        31,915        29,735     
Printing, postage and supplies 3,502        4,272        3,700        3,825        4,107     
Net losses and operating expenses of repossessed assets 1,766        1,531        2,403        1,728        580     
Amortization of intangible assets 5,190        5,094        5,225        5,064        5,138     
Mortgage banking costs 15,598        10,545        14,259        14,975        11,545     
Other expense 7,227        8,054        6,998        6,263        8,212     
Total other operating expense 295,387        268,624        288,795        279,292        277,137     
Net income before taxes 80,089        79,284        141,039        174,254        175,360     
Federal and state income taxes 15,803        17,300        30,257        32,396        37,580     
Net income 64,286        61,984        110,782        141,858        137,780     
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (407 )     (95 )     430        (373 )     217     
Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders $ 64,693        $ 62,079        $ 110,352        $ 142,231        $ 137,563     
                   
Average shares outstanding:                  
Basic 69,876,043        70,123,685        70,295,899        70,596,307        70,887,063     
Diluted 69,877,467        70,130,166        70,309,644        70,609,924        70,902,033     
Net income per share:                  
Basic $ 0.92        $ 0.88        $ 1.56        $ 2.00        $ 1.93     
Diluted $ 0.92        $ 0.88        $ 1.56        $ 2.00        $ 1.93     


LOANS TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)

    June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Sept. 30, 2019   June 30, 2019
Commercial:                    
Energy   $ 3,974,174      $ 4,111,676      $ 3,973,377      $ 4,114,269      $ 3,921,353   
Services   3,779,881      3,955,748      3,832,031      4,011,089      4,105,117   
Healthcare   3,289,343      3,165,096      3,033,916      3,032,968      2,926,510   
General business   3,115,112      3,563,455      3,192,326      3,266,299      3,383,928   
Total commercial   14,158,510      14,795,975      14,031,650      14,424,625      14,336,908   
                     
Commercial real estate:                    
Multifamily   1,407,107      1,282,457      1,265,562      1,324,839      1,300,372   
Office   973,995      962,004      928,379      1,014,275      1,056,306   
Retail   780,467      774,198      775,521      799,169      825,399   
Industrial   723,005      728,026      856,117      873,536      828,569   
Residential construction and land development   136,911      138,958      150,879      135,361      141,509   
Other commercial real estate   532,659      564,442      457,325      478,877      557,878   
Total commercial real estate   4,554,144      4,450,085      4,433,783      4,626,057      4,710,033   
                     
Paycheck protection program   2,081,428      —      —      —      —   
                     
Loans to individuals:                    
Permanent mortgage   1,813,442      1,844,555      1,886,378      1,925,539      1,975,449   
Permanent mortgages guaranteed by U.S. government agencies   322,269      197,889      197,794      191,764      195,373   
Personal   1,226,097      1,175,466      1,201,382      1,117,382      1,037,889   
Total loans to individuals   3,361,808      3,217,910      3,285,554      3,234,685      3,208,711   
                     
Total   $ 24,155,890      $ 22,463,970      $ 21,750,987      $ 22,285,367      $ 22,255,652   


LOANS MANAGED BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)

  June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Sept. 30, 2019   June 30, 2019
                   
Texas:                  
Commercial $ 5,771,691      $ 6,350,690      $ 6,174,894      $ 6,220,227      $ 5,877,265   
Commercial real estate 1,389,547      1,296,266      1,259,117      1,292,116      1,341,609   
Paycheck protection program 612,133      —      —      —      —   
Loans to individuals 748,474      756,634      727,175      749,361      673,463   
Total Texas 8,521,845      8,403,590      8,161,186      8,261,704      7,892,337   
                   
Oklahoma:                  
Commercial 5,086,934      3,886,086      3,454,825      3,690,100      3,762,234   
Commercial real estate 636,021      593,473      631,026      679,786      717,970   
Paycheck protection program 442,518      —      —      —      —   
Loans to individuals 1,967,665      1,788,518      1,854,864      1,753,698      1,786,162   
Total Oklahoma 8,133,138      6,268,077      5,940,715      6,123,584      6,266,366   
                   
Colorado:                  
Commercial 1,600,382      2,181,309      2,169,598      2,247,798      2,325,742   
Commercial real estate 937,742      955,608      927,826      975,066      1,023,410   
Paycheck protection program 488,279      —      —      —      —   
Loans to individuals 264,872      268,674      276,939      303,605      314,317   
Total Colorado 3,291,275      3,405,591      3,374,363      3,526,469      3,663,469   
                   
Arizona:                  
Commercial 1,036,862      1,396,582      1,307,073      1,276,534      1,330,415   
Commercial real estate 689,121      714,161      728,832      771,425      761,243   
Paycheck protection program 318,961      —      —      —      —   
Loans to individuals 177,066      181,821      186,539      170,815      168,019   
Total Arizona 2,222,010      2,292,564      2,222,444      2,218,774      2,259,677   
                   
Kansas/Missouri:                  
Commercial 404,860      556,255      527,872      566,969      602,836   
Commercial real estate 314,504      310,799      322,541      374,795      331,443   
Paycheck protection program 76,724      —      —      —      —   
Loans to individuals 102,577      116,734      131,069      146,522      155,453   
Total Kansas/Missouri 898,665      983,788      981,482      1,088,286      1,089,732   
                   
New Mexico:                  
Commercial 182,688      327,164      305,320      335,409      350,520   
Commercial real estate 455,574      434,150      402,148      374,331      385,058   
Paycheck protection program 128,058      —      —      —      —   
Loans to individuals 83,470      87,110      90,257      92,270      92,626   
Total New Mexico 849,790      848,424      797,725      802,010      828,204   
                   
Arkansas:                  
Commercial 75,093      97,889      92,068      87,588      87,896   
Commercial real estate 131,635      145,628      162,293      158,538      149,300   
Paycheck protection program 14,755      —      —      —      —   
Loans to individuals 17,684      18,419      18,711      18,414      18,671   
Total Arkansas 239,167      261,936      273,072      264,540      255,867   
                   
TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL $ 24,155,890      $ 22,463,970      $ 21,750,987      $ 22,285,367      $ 22,255,652   

Loans attributed to a principal market may not always represent the location of the borrower or the collateral.


DEPOSITS BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)

  June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Sept. 30, 2019   June 30, 2019
Oklahoma:                  
  Demand $ 4,378,559      $ 3,669,558      $ 3,257,337      $ 3,515,312      $ 3,279,360   
  Interest-bearing:                  
  Transaction 11,438,489      9,955,697      8,574,912      7,447,799      7,020,484   
  Savings 387,557      329,631      306,194      308,103      307,785   
  Time 1,330,619      1,137,802      1,125,446      1,198,170      1,253,804   
  Total interest-bearing 13,156,665      11,423,130      10,006,552      8,954,072      8,582,073   
Total Oklahoma 17,535,224      15,092,688      13,263,889      12,469,384      11,861,433   
                   
Texas:                  
  Demand 3,070,955      2,767,399      2,757,376      2,867,915      2,970,340   
  Interest-bearing:                  
  Transaction 3,358,090      2,874,362      2,911,731      2,589,063      2,453,187   
  Savings 128,892      115,039      102,456      100,597      103,125   
  Time 476,867      505,565      495,343      464,264      425,253   
  Total interest-bearing 3,963,849      3,494,966      3,509,530      3,153,924      2,981,565   
Total Texas 7,034,804      6,262,365      6,266,906      6,021,839      5,951,905   
                   
Colorado:                  
  Demand 2,096,075      1,579,764      1,729,674      1,694,044      1,621,820   
  Interest-bearing:                  
  Transaction 1,816,604      1,759,384      1,769,037      1,910,874      1,800,271   
  Savings 67,477      58,000      53,307      60,107      57,263   
  Time 254,845      279,105      283,517      273,622      246,198   
  Total interest-bearing 2,138,926      2,096,489      2,105,861      2,244,603      2,103,732   
Total Colorado 4,235,001      3,676,253      3,835,535      3,938,647      3,725,552   
                   
New Mexico:                  
  Demand 965,877      750,052      623,722      645,698      630,861   
  Interest-bearing:                  
  Transaction 752,565      563,891      558,493      539,260      557,881   
  Savings 80,242      67,553      63,999      62,863      62,636   
  Time 222,370      235,778      238,140      236,135      232,569   
  Total interest-bearing 1,055,177      867,222      860,632      838,258      853,086   
Total New Mexico 2,021,054      1,617,274      1,484,354      1,483,956      1,483,947   
                   
Arizona:                  
  Demand 985,757      665,396      681,268      705,895      704,144   
  Interest-bearing:                  
  Transaction 780,500      729,603      684,929      600,103      560,861   
  Savings 15,669      8,832      10,314      12,487      11,966   
  Time 42,318      47,081      49,676      44,347      43,099   
  Total interest-bearing 838,487      785,516      744,919      656,937      615,926   
Total Arizona 1,824,244      1,450,912      1,426,187      1,362,832      1,320,070   


  June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Sept. 30, 2019   June 30, 2019
Kansas/Missouri:                  
  Demand 427,795      318,985      384,533      376,020      431,856   
  Interest-bearing:                  
  Transaction 526,635      537,552      784,574      284,940      310,774   
  Savings 15,033      12,888      12,169      11,689      13,125   
  Time 17,746      19,137      17,877      19,126      19,205   
  Total interest-bearing 559,414      569,577      814,620      315,755      343,104   
Total Kansas/Missouri 987,209      888,562      1,199,153      691,775      774,960   
                   
Arkansas:                  
  Demand 67,147      70,428      27,381      39,513      29,176   
  Interest-bearing:                  
  Transaction 177,535      175,803      108,076      149,506      148,485   
  Savings 2,101      1,862      1,837      1,747      1,783   
  Time 7,995      8,005      7,850      7,877      7,810   
  Total interest-bearing 187,631      185,670      117,763      159,130      158,078   
Total Arkansas 254,778      256,098      145,144      198,643      187,254   
                   
TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL $ 33,892,314      $ 29,244,152      $ 27,621,168      $ 26,167,076      $ 25,305,121   


NET INTEREST MARGIN TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Sept. 30, 2019   June 30, 2019
                   
TAX-EQUIVALENT ASSETS YIELDS                  
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 0.07 %   1.33 %   1.62 %   2.42 %   2.57 %
Trading securities 2.46 %   2.89 %   3.19 %   3.49 %   3.59 %
Investment securities, net of allowance 4.77 %   4.73 %   4.69 %   4.46 %   4.41 %
Available for sale securities 2.29 %   2.48 %   2.52 %   2.60 %   2.63 %
Fair value option securities 2.00 %   2.67 %   2.62 %   2.79 %   3.34 %
Restricted equity securities 2.75 %   5.49 %   5.37 %   6.34 %   6.30 %
Residential mortgage loans held for sale 3.10 %   3.50 %   3.55 %   3.73 %   3.65 %
Loans 3.63 %   4.50 %   4.75 %   5.12 %   5.39 %
Allowance for loan losses                  
Loans, net of allowance 3.69 %   4.55 %   4.80 %   5.17 %   5.45 %
Total tax-equivalent yield on earning assets 3.12 %   3.73 %   3.93 %   4.25 %   4.51 %
                   
COST OF INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES                
Interest-bearing deposits:                  
  Interest-bearing transaction 0.21 %   0.89 %   1.00 %   1.08 %   1.04 %
  Savings 0.05 %   0.09 %   0.11 %   0.14 %   0.12 %
  Time 1.36 %   1.83 %   1.94 %   1.94 %   1.90 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 0.34 %   0.98 %   1.09 %   1.17 %   1.13 %
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 0.14 %   1.14 %   1.56 %   2.01 %   2.08 %
Other borrowings 0.56 %   1.66 %   2.01 %   2.42 %   2.67 %
Subordinated debt 5.16 %   5.30 %   5.40 %   5.48 %   5.53 %
Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.37 %   1.19 %   1.40 %   1.68 %   1.70 %
Tax-equivalent net interest revenue spread 2.75 %   2.54 %   2.53 %   2.57 %   2.81 %
Effect of noninterest-bearing funding sources and other 0.08 %   0.26 %   0.35 %   0.44 %   0.49 %
Tax-equivalent net interest margin 2.83 %   2.80 %   2.88 %   3.01 %   3.30 %

Yield calculations are shown on a tax equivalent basis at the statutory federal and state rates for the periods presented. The yield calculations exclude security trades that have been recorded on trade date with no corresponding interest income and the unrealized gains and losses. The yield calculation also includes average loan balances for which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are net of unearned income. Yield/rate calculations are generally based on the conventions that determine how interest income and expense is accrued.


CREDIT QUALITY INDICATORS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratios)

  Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   Dec. 31, 2019   Sept. 30, 2019   June 30, 2019
Nonperforming assets:                  
Nonaccruing loans:                  
Commercial:                  
Energy $ 162,989        $ 96,448        $ 91,722        $ 88,894        $ 71,632     
Healthcare 3,645        4,070        4,480        5,978        16,148     
Services 21,032        8,425        7,483        6,119        10,087     
General business 14,333        9,681        11,731        10,715        25,528     
Total commercial 201,999        118,624        115,416        111,706        123,395     
                   
Commercial real estate 13,956        8,545        27,626        23,185        21,670     
                   
Loans to individuals:                  
Permanent mortgage 33,098        30,721        31,522        30,972        31,734     
Permanent mortgage guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 6,110        5,005        6,100        6,332        6,743     
Personal 233        277        287        271        237     
Total loans to individuals 39,441        36,003        37,909        37,575        38,714     
                   
Total nonaccruing loans $ 255,396        $ 163,172        $ 180,951        $ 172,466        $ 183,779     
Accruing renegotiated loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 114,571        91,757        92,452        92,718        95,989     
Real estate and other repossessed assets 35,330        36,744        20,359        21,026        16,940     
Total nonperforming assets $ 405,297        $ 291,673        $ 293,762        $ 286,210        $ 296,708     
Total nonperforming assets excluding those guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 284,616        194,911        195,210        187,160        193,976     
                   
Accruing loans 90 days past due1 11,316        3,706        7,680        1,541        2,698     
                   
Gross charge-offs $ 15,570        $ 18,917        $ 14,268        $ 11,707        $ 13,227     
Recoveries (1,491 )     (1,696 )     (1,816 )     (1,066 )     (5,503 )  
Net charge-offs $ 14,079        $ 17,221        $ 12,452        $ 10,641        $ 7,724     
                   
Provision for loan losses $ 134,365        $ 95,964        $ 18,779        $ 12,539        $ 4,918     
Provision for credit losses from off-balance sheet unfunded loan commitments 4,405        3,377        221        (539 )     82     
Provision for expected credit losses from mortgage banking activities2 (3,575 )     (6,020 )     —        —        —     
Provision for credit losses related to held-to maturity (investment) securities portfolio2 126        450        —        —        —     
Total provision for credit losses $ 135,321        $ 93,771        $ 19,000        $ 12,000        $ 5,000     
                   
Allowance for loan losses to period end loans 1.80 %   1.40 %   0.97 %   0.92 %   0.91 %
Allowance for loan losses to period end loans excluding PPP loans3 1.97 %   1.40 %   0.97 %   0.92 %   0.91 %
Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to period end loans 1.94 %   1.53 %   0.98 %   0.92 %   0.92 %
Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to period end loans excluding PPP loans3 2.12 %   1.53 %   0.98 %   0.92 %   0.92 %
Nonperforming assets to period end loans and repossessed assets 1.68 %   1.30 %   1.35 %   1.28 %   1.33 %
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.23 %   0.31 %   0.22 %   0.19 %   0.14 %
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans excluding PPP loans3 0.25 %   0.31 %   0.22 %   0.19 %   0.14 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans1 174.74 %   199.35 %   120.54 %   123.05 %   114.40 %
Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to nonaccruing loans1 187.94 %   217.38 %   121.44 %   123.87 %   115.48 %

1   Excludes residential mortgage loans guaranteed by agencies of the U.S. government.
2   Included in Provision for credit losses effective with implementation of CECL on January 1, 2020.
3   Represents a non-GAAP measure meaningful due to the unique characteristics and short-term nature of the PPP loans.


SEGMENTS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratios)

    Three Months Ended   Change
Commercial Banking   June 30, 2020   Mar. 31, 2020   June 30, 2019   2Q20 vs
1Q20		   2Q20 vs
2Q19
Net interest revenue   $ 145,109      $ 151,407      $ 184,471      (4.2)%   (21.3)%
Fees and commissions revenue   46,515      41,459      41,105      12.2%   13.2 %
Other operating expense   62,933      60,752      63,415      3.6%   (0.8)%
Corporate expense allocations   5,437      8,905      10,652      (38.9)%   (49.0)%
Net income   80,992      74,975      106,280      8.0%   (23.8)%
                     
Average assets   27,575,652      24,687,976      22,910,724      11.7%   20.4%
Average loans   19,262,827      18,812,015      18,812,800      2.4%   2.4%
Average deposits   14,599,225      11,907,386      10,724,206      22.6%   36.1%
                     
Consumer Banking                    
Net interest revenue   $ 39,270      $ 43,932      $ 52,715      (10.6)%   (25.5)%
Fees and commissions revenue   67,192      55,062      48,830      22.0%   37.6%
Other operating expense   58,936      54,793      57,694      7.6%   2.2%
Corporate expense allocations   10,812      10,487      11,695      3.1%   (7.6)%
Net income   31,900      22,921      16,342      39.2%   95.2%
                     
Average assets   9,920,005      9,850,853      9,212,667      0.7%   7.7%
Average loans   1,679,164      1,711,703      1,796,823      (1.9)%   (6.5)%
Average deposits   7,587,246      6,869,481      6,998,677      10.4%   8.4%
                     
Wealth Management                    
Net interest revenue   $ 26,880      $ 18,904      $ 26,941      42.2%   (0.2)%
Fees and commissions revenue   106,757      97,881      85,925      9.1%   24.2%
Other operating expense   80,567      78,192      69,452      3.0%   16.0%
Corporate expense allocations   8,204      8,265      9,168      (0.7)%   (10.5)%
Net income   33,394      22,573      25,544      47.9%   30.7%
                     
Average assets   15,721,452      12,723,412      9,849,396      23.6%   59.6%
Average loans   1,709,363      1,705,735      1,647,680      0.2%   3.7%
Average deposits   8,385,681      7,623,986      6,220,848      10.0%   34.8%
Fiduciary assets   50,560,584      47,053,101      49,296,896      7.5%   2.6%
Assets under management or administration   79,452,502      75,783,829      81,774,602      4.8%   (2.8)%
                           

Cody McAlester
Vice President, Investor Relations
918-595-3030

