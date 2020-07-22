CGS Named in the 2020 Gartner Report: Market Guide for Customer Management BPO Service Providers

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced that once again it was recognized in Gartner’s Market Guide for Customer Management BPO Service Providers.* The report states that, “this Market Guide provides insight to the evolving customer management BPO services market and reviews key service providers managing marketing, sales and customer service processes. Sourcing, procurement, and vendor management leaders should use it to identify providers that align to their business needs.”



According to Gartner, “The level of complexity for traditional voice-based services is increasing and so is customer expectation, which is increasing the cost per call. Buyers are seeking to increase services across alternative digital channels, such as webchat and mobile apps, along with video services and video chat, leading to continued growth in nonvoice multichannel and digital services.” Gartner acknowledges that the market has changed in the past six months. “The current pandemic, growing protectionism and increasing trade barriers coupled with technology advances in digital services and competitively priced automation services are expected to drive increasing demand for onshore, work-at-home and digital services delivery.”

“During this time of disruption to businesses globally, the continued attention to seamless customer services is imperative to CGS,” said Steven Petruk, president, Global Outsourcing division, CGS. “We are proud of our recognition for the fourth-time in the Gartner Market Guide for Customer Management BPO Service Providers, especially amid the current market conditions. In our opinion, this recognition is validation of our global client solutions and agility to rapidly implement business continuity plans. We continuously are enhancing our services to offer best-in-class solutions and support, providing digital automation balanced with personalized service. Through an ongoing partnership with our clients we increased our technical support and customer care services to offer an exceptional customer experience.”

With optimized call center resources to serve global clients, CGS offers a unique hybrid approach through automation and live agents in its contact centers located in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Its AI-enriched chatbot and RPA technologies complement the customer support services provided by thousands of multilingual call center agents. CGS supports many of the world's industry-leading global brands from retail, hospitality, financial services, healthcare, technology and telecom. CGS’s innovative, scalable and flexible business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions include technical and customer support, telesales, channel enablement and back office support.

*Gartner “Market Guide for Customer Management BPO Service Providers,” by Jaideep Thyagarajan, TJ Singh, Deborah Alvord, July 2, 2020. (Prior to 2019, the report was previously titled “Market Guide for Key Customer Management BPO Service Providers” and “Market Guide for Key Customer Management BPO Service Providers in a Digital-Driven Market”)

