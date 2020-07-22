Pangolin Diamonds Corp. Announces Closing of $648,500 Private Placement

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pangolin Diamonds Corp. (TSX-V: PAN) (the "Company" or "Pangolin") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement financing (the “Offering”) of units (“Units”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $648,500. The Offering consisted of 25,940,000 Units at a price of $0.025 per Unit, with each Unit consisting of one common share in the capital of the Company (“Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.05 for a period of sixty (60) months from closing of the Offering.



Proceeds of the Offering will be used to continue the exploration program, inclusive of drilling, at the Company’s 100% owned diamond projects in Botswana.

In consideration for the services of certain finders (“Finders”), the Company issued options (“Finder Options”) to acquire 434,000 Units priced at $0.05 per Finder Option. The Finder Options are exercisable for a sixty (60) month period and are comprised of one Common Share plus a warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share at a price of $0.05. In addition, cash commissions of $7,350 are payable to such finders.

The Offering is subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, and all securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four month and one-day hold period in compliance with Canadian securities laws.

