Cowen Partners with n-Tier for a Successful Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT) Go-Live

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- n-Tier, an innovative technology company that helps institutions minimize the risks and costs of regulatory reporting, announced today that Cowen Inc., a diversified financial services firm, has completed a successful Consolidated Audit Trail (CAT) go-live using n-Tier’s Compliance Workbench platform.

With n-Tier’s Compliance Workbench platform Cowen has implemented an efficient process for aggregating and validating CAT reports from all their external vendors and internal trading systems. n-Tier’s platform provides Cowen with comprehensive validation of its reporting data, the ability to automatically correct pre-submission reporting deficiencies found in vendor CAT files, and the ability to efficiently manage correction and re-submission processes through the platform’s user interface.

Commenting on the successful go-live, John Holmes, Chief Operating Officer at Cowen said: "We have worked with n-Tier for years on a range of regulatory reporting projects and are continually impressed with their leading technology, in-depth industry experience and ability to deliver projects on time and without issue. With the implementation of this initial phase of CAT behind us, we are confident that we will be able to actively manage the expansion of CAT reporting obligations.”

Cowen's Head of Operational & Credit Risk, Anthony Carbonara said: "n-Tier's team has been a pleasure to work with and has enabled us to successfully meet our CAT reporting obligations. The comprehensive, multi-layered validations that their platform delivers helps us reduce our regulatory reporting risk while ensuring the overlapping data used in different reporting regimes remains in sync with our CAT reporting.”

Founder and CEO of n-Tier, Peter Gargone commented: "Cowen has been a great partner over the years and we are very happy to be a part of their successful regulatory reporting initiatives. Throughout the CAT rollout we have been impressed with the skills and professionalism of their team and we look forward to helping them stay ahead of CAT requirements and meet any other regulatory reporting challenges that come their way."

About n-Tier

n-Tier is an innovative technology company that couples deep industry expertise with a unique software platform to help institutions minimize the risks and costs associated with regulatory reporting. n-Tier's clients range from global leaders to small and mid-size companies in various industries including finance, healthcare and insurance. Our platform is highly configurable, has low IT impact and can be installed locally or used as part of our cloud offering. For more information on n-Tier visit www.ntierfs.com.

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm offering investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management services and actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the Company is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com

