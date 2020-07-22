NAKIVO Reports 33% Customer Base Growth Worldwide in Q2 2020
NAKIVO concludes Q2 2020 with a 33% increase of its customer base growth worldwideSPARKS, NEVADA, USA, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NAKIVO Inc., a fast-growing software company dedicated to protecting physical, virtual, and cloud environments, revealed its Q2 2020 results today.
In Q2 2020, NAKIVO accomplished the following:
Revenue: In comparison to Q2 2019, NAKIVO’s revenue grew by 8% in Q2 2020 worldwide, with revenue in the EMEA growing by 9%. Of the total revenue, 55% came from the EMEA region, 36% came from the Americas, and 9% came from the Asia-Pacific region. The highest producers of revenue in Q2 2020 for the company were the United States, Germany, and Italy.
NAKIVO’s revenue grew more than 100% QoQ in South Africa, Ukraine, Serbia, Sri Lanka, India, China, Chile, Malta, Estonia, Greece, Israel, Norway, El Salvador, Oman, Bulgaria, Colombia, Panama, Turkey, Sweden, and Kazakhstan.
Customers: Currently, NAKIVO has over 15,000 paid customers in 145 countries. In Q2 2020, the company’s customer base grew by 33% worldwide in comparison to Q2 2019. The number of new customers grew by 36% in the EMEA region, by 30% in the Asia-Pacific region, and by 25% in the Americas. For the first time, customers from the Bahamas and Trinidad and Tobago purchased NAKIVO’s solution. Enterprises are continuing to select NAKIVO Backup & Replication as their preferred data protection solution, with new deployments growing by 17%
A sample of customers in Q2 2020 includes AMA Communications, Millennium Enterprise Corporation, Afrihost Internet Services, Alstom Transport Canada Inc., TeleCommunication Systems Inc., US Department of State, Ministere de la Culture et des Communications, and others.
Some examples of customer success stories in Q2 2020 include: Famur (Leading Manufacturer Picks NAKIVO for Data Storage Optimization), Save the Children (Save the Children Spain Deploys NAKIVO to Simplify Disaster Recovery), and KPN (KPN Switches to NAKIVO and Saves One Hour Every Day).
Technology Partners: In Q2 2020, NAKIVO continued to successfully delivered its solutions via technology partners, as more enterprises and SMBs chose to install NAKIVO Backup & Replication on partner hardware. Particularly, QNAP NAS installations grew by 38% in Q2 2020 vs. Q2 2019, while ASUSTOR NAS installations grew by 24%, and NETGEAR ReadyNAS installations grew by 22%.
Solution Partners: Currently, NAKIVO has approximately 5,400 software solution providers as Partners across the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific region. In Q2 2020, 353 new solution providers joined the NAKIVO Partner Program and now offer NAKIVO products to their enterprise and SMB customers. In Q2 2020, the first partner from Swaziland, Southern Africa, joined in Q2 2020.
Cloud Providers: NAKIVO’s Cloud Provider Program enables managed service, cloud, and hosting providers to deliver VM backup as a service (BaaS), VM replication as a service (RaaS), and VM disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) for their customers. In Q2 2020, the number of cloud providers grew by 20% vs. Q2 2019 and for the first time, cloud providers from Thailand, Botswana, and Uruguay joined.
“We are excited that our customer base grew by 33% worldwide in Q2 2020,” says Bruce Talley, CEO of NAKIVO. “In Q2 2020, we also introduced backup to Amazon S3, instant physical to virtual restore, and role-based access control. NAKIVO Backup & Replication allows enterprises and SMBs to increase backup performance, simplify disaster recovery, make backup management easier, and resolve storage space challenges. We hear feedback and requests from our customers and partners and aim to further enrich the functionality of NAKIVO Backup & Replication, so that the demand for our solution continues to grow.”
RESOURCES
Trial Download: /resources/download/trial-download/
Datasheet: nakivo-backup-replication-datasheet.pdf
Success Stories: /customers/success-stories/
About NAKIVO
NAKIVO is a US-based corporation dedicated to delivering the ultimate backup and disaster recovery solution. NAKIVO Backup & Replication protects VMware, Hyper-V, Nutanix AHV, and Amazon EC2 environments, physical servers, workstations, Oracle databases, and Microsoft Office 365 application data. With 20 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth, 5-star online community reviews, 98% customer satisfaction with support, and more than 15,000 paid customers worldwide, NAKIVO is one of the fastest-growing data protection software vendors in the industry. NAKIVO’s customers include great multinational companies such as Coca-Cola, Honda, China Airlines, DHL, and many others. NAKIVO has a global presence, with over 5,400 channel partners in 150 countries.
