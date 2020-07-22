Nevada Partners is Taking Applications for Mortgage, Rental, Utility and Food Assistance
Residents who need financial assistance are encouraged to call 702.844.8000 or go to our website – www.nevadapartners.org to begin the application process.
A lot of people are hurting, but the good news is that a lot of people are also helping. This is the time to take full advantage of the help that is being offered.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nevada Partners is helping residents move from crisis to control during incredibly uncertain times as we all grapple with the consequences of a global health pandemic. We are grateful to be the administrator for more than six different funds to help families survive the financial impact of COVID-19. With so many federally-funded programs for mortgage, rental and utility assistance, many residents will receive the help they so desperately need.
• Clark County Coronavirus Housing Assistance Program (CHAP) assists residents with rental, mortgage, and utility assistance. Eligible recipients must:
o Be a resident of the Clark County
o Not receiving other CARES assistance
o Have an ID or driver’s license
o Be financially impacted by COVID-19
o Have a social security card
o Present a most recent bank statement
• City of North Las Vegas Community Relief program and the City of North Las Vegas Emergency Services program assists with rent, mortgage and utility assistance. Eligible recipients must:
o Be a resident of the City of North Las Vegas
o Not receiving other CARES assistance
o Have an ID or driver’s license
o Be financially impacted by COVID-19
o Have a social security card.
For rent/mortgage assistance: Residents will need a copy of a current lease or mortgage statement in the name of the person requesting assistance (or another household member).
For utility assistance: Residents will need a copy of a current utility bill in the name of the person requesting assistance (or another household member).
Funds will be awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis and will be paid directly to landlords and utility companies on behalf of homeowners and tenants. Nevada Partners will provide support until funds have been exhausted.
Nevada Partners is also offering food assistance in a variety of formats for families in need. Families can receive groceries delivered to the door or hot, prepared meals from top restaurants.
• Nevada Partners is working with the Links, Incorporated, Las Vegas (NV) Chapter, and the Culinary Academy of Las Vegas to provide contactless delivery of 40 pounds of groceries. Items include 8 lbs. of chicken, 4 lbs. of rice, beans, carrots, onions, potatoes, apples, oranges, and 1 lb. of pasta and bread or tortillas.
• For prepared meals, Nevada Partners is working with the Moonridge Foundation. This program, Delivering with Dignity, offers deliciously prepared meals, delivered safely to doorsteps by volunteers while preserving job security for restaurant kitchens. Eligible recipients must be at the highest risk based on CDC guidelines for COVID-19, currently not being served by any community organization delivering prepared meals, and financially unable to meet their food needs without leaving their home.
General Assistance for Hospitality Workers
Due to the economic impact of COVID-19 on hospitality, our state’s largest job sector with more than 294,000 workers, Nevada Partners launched the COVID-19 Recovery Fund to assist impacted hospitality workers. With over $100,000 in private donations, this fund has the flexibility to help workers with other financial challenges not covered by government funding sources.
“A lot of people are hurting, but the good news is that a lot of people are also helping. This is not the time to bury our heads in the sand and wallow in misfortune, but to keep our ears to the ground and take full advantage of the help that is being offered” said Kenadie Cobbin-Richardson, executive director of Nevada Partners.
“Although we are receiving more than 150 calls a day, we’re not waiting on the phone to ring. We’re also calling our clients to check in on them to see if they need help. I have personally made calls to impacted workers and their response is humbling. One woman said that she had been praying for relief and my call was an answer to her prayer. She was short $494 to pay her rent. I was so happy to tell her that we could help. She cried and expressed her sincerest gratitude. I hung up and cried, too.”
For more information about programs being offered, call 702.844.8000 or visit our website at www.nevadapartners.org.
