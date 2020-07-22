Petsitting Franchise, Pawsitively Spoiled, Brings New Franchise Opportunity to the Nation
Indiana-based petsitting company expands nationally through franchise launch this summer.KOKOMO, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pawsitively Spoiled, a pet sitting company that has been in operation for three decades, announced its franchise launch and first franchise sold this summer.
The Pawsitively Spoiled franchise was bought by husband and wife team Rod and Jodi Ruch of Kokomo, Indiana. The first location will encompass a territory originally owned by Pawsitively Spoiled founder, Nicole Peel. "They had been my client for years and are huge pet owners and have always loved dogs,” Peel stated. “They were searching for a business to purchase, saw my franchise ad, and we knew it was a perfect fit."
The company has been in business for over 30 years serving the Kokomo and surrounding areas. Known for customer service and detailed pet caring, Peel points out that she saw the need for expansion and decided that franchising was the way to do it. "I contacted a franchise development firm and got the process rolling," stated Peel. "Shortly after we had the process completed, I found the Ruch team."
Peel further explains that the new franchisees have a background in rental property management and own a heating and cooling company. "This team brings tremendous value to the Pawsitively Spoiled expansion," Peel asserted.
The franchise system includes ongoing support, marketing collateral designs, detailed training, and more. "I want my franchisees to succeed," points out Peel. "Franchisees will have a wrapped vehicle, which is essentially a moving billboard. My first franchisees will have my attention and my support and I’ll show them how to do marketing."
As for the goal of the Pawsitively Spoiled franchise expansion, Peel says its complete saturation of the market. "I want to keep expanding —100 or 200 units would be great. We are just getting started."
