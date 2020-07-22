Medical Cannabis Learning Network Increases Its Outreach Into the Natural Health Food Sector

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO NEWSWIRE SERVICES IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.

TORONTO, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MPX International Corporation (“MPX International”, “MPXI” or the “Corporation”) (CSE:MPXI) (OTCQX:MPXOF), a multinational diversified cannabis company, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, 2702148 Ontario Inc. dba Medical Cannabis Learning Network (“MCLN”), a leading Canadian private web-based cannabis portal, has entered into a non-exclusive agreement dated July 15, 2020 (the “Agreement”) with Miramedia Retail Inc. (“Miramedia”) to create a new MCLN branded web-based portal, “MiraCBD”: https://miracbd.ca.

The Agreement calls for MPXI, in conjunction with Miramedia, to jointly develop the MiraCBD portal and for Miramedia to utilize with retailers, natural health practitioners and consumers to connect their customers to the MCLN platform.

MiraCBD will provide retailers, natural health practitioners and consumers with access to the MCLN platform which operates as: (a) a private network educational platform, providing information about the use of medical cannabis; (b) a telemedicine medium providing patient access to medical practitioners for advice and cannabis prescriptions from MCLN’s affiliate, Spartan Wellness Corporation; and (c) a sales platform for Canadian cannabis Licence Holders. MCLN earns educational and consultation fees from Licence Holders subscribing to its services.

“We work with retailers and natural health practitioners who are very passionate about the role of CBD and THC for their client’s health,” stated Miramedia’s co-founder, Raji Kalra. “We are excited to be able to create the MiraCBD portal to educate consumers on the natural benefits of medicinal CBD/Cannabis.”

“We continue to find innovative ways to expand the Medical Cannabis Learning Network,” said Michael Arnkvarn, Chief Operating Officer, Canada of MPXI. “This relationship will provide a significant and fluid referral program between Miramedia’s network of retailers, natural health practitioners and the MCLN and allow us to continue to expand the MCLN’s potential for new revenue generation.”

About Miramedia Retail Inc.



Miramedia Retail Inc. is a retail technology company. It owns and operates Peopletail, one of Canada’s largest product review communities that enables people-to-people shopping, and where consumers discover products before they buy. Peopletail connects user reviews to over 900 e-commerce retailers. Miramedia Retail is part of IBM’s Tech Accelerator Program where they use Watson to collect and share consumer insights for brands they work with through the Peopletail platform.



About MCLN

MCLN is a video learning engagement and reward company specializing in the development and delivery of video learning for distribution to doctors, patients and staff through the MCLN portal, a private, secure and controlled medical cannabis network. The MLCN is designed to, among other things, educate and inform individuals on medical cannabis, facilitate compliant medical consultations and permit the sale of cannabis products from licence holders through the fulfillment of medical cannabis prescriptions.

For more information visit https://mcln.tv/.

About MPX International Corporation

MPX International Corporation is a multinational diversified cannabis company focused on developing and operating assets across the global cannabis industry with an emphasis on cultivating, manufacturing and marketing products which include cannabinoids as their primary active ingredient.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, MPX International’s objectives and intentions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in MPX International’s public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , including its audited annual consolidated financial statements for the financial years ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 and the corresponding annual management’s discussion and analysis; and other matters discussed in this news release. Although MPX International believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, MPX International disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

MPX International Corporation

W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and CEO

T: +1-416-840-4703

info@mpxinternationalcorp.com

http://mpxi.tv