Techslang Launches Technology Awareness Platform to Unravel Technical Concepts and Jargon

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today marks the launch of the technology awareness platform, Techslang (techslang.com), which aims to bring computer terminology within the general public’s grasp. The company believes that information about technology and related concepts should not be known to tech professionals but all Internet users. In the words of Techslang’s founder, Alexandre François:“I believe that technology should be accessible to everyone, but that can’t happen if many feel threatened by complicated explanations. For this reason, we have created a publicly accessible website that lets readers access tons of content without so much technical jargon so they can better understand and learn about all things tech that now shape and impact our lives.”Techslang’s team is convinced that access to a platform that explains complex technical concepts is a must. Not all may know it, but technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), blockchain, cryptocurrency, cybersecurity, and others affect everyone. Techslang allows content consumers to understand all these concepts and dive deeper into the technical jargon, which are presented in simple terms.What Techslang ProvidesTechslang has different categories to satisfy the curiosity and thirst for knowledge of frequent visitors and new readers alike. Website visitors can get to the bottom of the latest in tech with different sections:Closer LookThis section has three main subcategories:Tech Conversations: The section tackles the latest technological innovations. The platform lets readers know how the latest tech can positively and negatively affect end users. The content also focuses on how technology can change and shape the future. Various articles can encourage readers to get a good understanding of the latest buzz in the tech industry, allowing them to stay updated. That way, even the non-tech-savvy would not be left behind should they end up conversing with tech enthusiasts or even tech professionals.Technology Applications: Most of the pieces in this section discuss how specific technology applications can improve the way people work and live. Readers can expect to find articles such as Military AI on the Battlefield and Nanotechnology Applications . They can also find interesting content about computer vision applications, artificial neural networks (ANNs), robotic process automation (RPA), and many other technologies.Technology FAQs: Most non-tech-savvy readers are sure to have tons of unanswered questions that may hinder them from becoming genuinely tech-aware. This section is where readers can find questions many would probably ask and, of course, answers in simple terms.GlossaryTo any non-tech-savvy user, technical jargon can be jarring at times. Techslang made it a point to explain tech by doing away with the complex. The platform’s Glossary is divided into several subcategories to make understanding more manageable, which include:- AI and IoT- Blockchain- Cybersecurity- Data- Emerging Tech- Internet- IT- SaaS- Startup- Telecom- Tech JobsEach term comes with an easy-to-grasp short definition, and some with a relevant real-life analogy and a longer but more revealing Read More section. Here, website visitors can find trivia, historical background, people to follow, and more.The latest addition to the Glossary roster, Tech Jobs, provides more information for those who want to shift to a tech career or start working in the industry. In the words of the Techslang editorial team:“Readers can quickly gauge if they are fit for their dream job by checking out each entry’s Read More section. Our work on Tech Jobs even allowed us to come up with an easy-to-follow process if they are preparing for a tech interview ”.Aside from providing content, Techslang also offers writing services to both tech and non-tech businesses. Additionally, Techslang partners with tech educators to create content that can help the public learn more about different technologies and understand them better.About TechslangTechslang is a technology awareness platform where readers can expect to find content on the latest in tech in simple terms. Here, visitors can do away with as much of the scary technical jargon as possible to make tech slang easier to understand and use.