Gilat Selected to Extend and Expand Managed Service Cellular Backhaul Project by a Leading Mobile Operator in Mexico

/EIN News/ -- PETAH TIKVA, Israel, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: GILT), a worldwide leader in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, announces that Gilat received an extension for an 18-month managed service cellular backhaul project from a leading Mobile Network Operator (MNO) in Mexico.



The leading MNO will provide 3G and 4G services over Gilat's satellite backhaul to remote regions where terrestrial means such as fiber and microwave are not available. In addition, Gilat's satellite platform will allow the mobile operator to use transportable VSATs, for disaster recovery, thus ensuring connectivity anywhere in Mexico at all times. The capacity increase of 40% will enable Gilat to provide a superior end-to-end solution for the operator to expand its service into remote villages cost-effectively.

"We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with our partner and to continue to provide quality end-to-end service and high performance with our leading technology, providing excellent spectral efficiency," said Tobias Dezordi, Regional Vice President Latin America at Gilat. "This project is a testament not only to Gilat's ongoing technological leadership but also to Gilat’s local presence and expertise in delivering a highly reliable service, meeting rigorous SLAs, that has led our partner to provide an 18-month extension to the managed service contract.”

About Gilat

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: GILT, TASE: GILT) is a leading global provider of satellite-based broadband communications. With 30 years of experience, we design and manufacture cutting-edge ground segment equipment, and provide comprehensive solutions and end-to-end services, powered by our innovative technology. Delivering high value competitive solutions, our portfolio comprises of a cloud based VSAT network platform, high-speed modems, high performance on-the-move antennas and high efficiency, high power Solid State Amplifiers (SSPA) and Block Upconverters (BUC).

Gilat’s comprehensive solutions support multiple applications with a full portfolio of products to address key applications including broadband access, cellular backhaul, enterprise, in-flight connectivity, maritime, trains, defense and public safety, all while meeting the most stringent service level requirements. Gilat controlling shareholders are the FIMI Private Equity Funds. For more information, please visit: www.gilat.com .

