TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces New OTC Ticker Symbol TOBAF

Effective at market open on July 22, 2020, life sciences firm TAAT has changed its ticker symbol on the Pink® market from “MOLOF” to “TOBAF”. Additionally, the Company is presently in the process of upgrading its market listing to the OTCQB® exchange.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTC: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “Taat”) reports that OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM), operator of financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd., an early-stage life sciences firm that has developed a better-for-you alternative to traditional cigarettes known as Beyond Tobacco™, has changed its ticker symbol on the Pink® market from its original symbol MOLOF to TOBAF, taking effect at market open on July 22, 2020.



At this time, the Company is undertaking the application process to “uplist” from the Pink® market to the OTCQB® exchange (“OTCQB”), which can represent an important step for Taat as an opportunity to provide greater transparency for its U.S. investors. Investors in the Company can benefit from Taat being listed on the OTCQB because streamlined market standards enhance information availability to the general public. To qualify for listing on the OTCQB, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

This symbol change is only applicable to U.S. exchanges and does not represent a material change to the Company or its business activities. Any inquiries regarding this symbol change may be directed to Taat’s investor relations department.

About Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

Taat Herb Co., the flagship brand of Taat Lifestyle & Wellness, is an early-stage life sciences company based in Las Vegas, Nevada innovating nicotine-free and tobacco-free alternatives to traditional cigarettes. With a unique proprietary blend of all-natural ingredients and meticulous engineering of the user experience, Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes are designed to emulate every aspect of legacy tobacco products with no significant difference to the user. Taat Beyond Tobacco™ cigarettes provide benefits that include mitigation of tobacco withdrawals, and reduction of tobacco dependency. With an expert-led go-to-market strategy, the Company's objective is to position itself in the US $814 billion (2018)1 global tobacco industry to capitalize on the growing worldwide demand for better-for-you alternatives to traditional cigarettes.

For more information, please visit http://taatusa.com .

