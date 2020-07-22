Beyond Meat® brings latest iteration of the Beyond Burger® to Canada, available at major grocery stores nationwide

/EIN News/ -- Made in Canada: Beyond Meat invests in local production with Quebec co-manufacturing facility



The 100% plant-based burger is even more juicy and delicious with 35% less saturated fat than a traditional beef burger

TORONTO, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat® is announcing its latest iteration of the Beyond Burger®, produced locally at a co-manufacturing facility in Canada, is now available at major grocery stores nationwide. This latest version of the Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat’s flagship product, has 20g of protein derived from simple, plant-based ingredients like peas, mung beans and rice, and features marbling made from cocoa butter that is designed to melt and tenderize like beef.

Canada continues to be an important part of Beyond Meat’s long-term growth strategy and producing the Beyond Burger locally in Canada enables Beyond Meat to better serve the Canadian market, while reducing the company’s environmental footprint.

“We look forward to providing the Canadian consumer with our latest burger iteration and to furthering our commitment to this important market by investing in local production. Our process of rapid and relentless innovation in service of the consumer, and making investments in the markets we serve, are key pillars in our company’s strategy to provide delicious and nutritious plant-based protein with a lower environmental footprint,” said Ethan Brown, Founder and CEO of Beyond Meat.

This latest iteration of the Beyond Burger represents Beyond Meat’s commitment to creating plant-based protein that is indistinguishable (in terms of taste, texture, colour and cooking experience) from its animal protein equivalent through its approach to rapid and relentless innovation.

Made with simple, plant-based ingredients without GMOs, soy, gluten or artificially produced ingredients, the Beyond Burger is designed to meet, if not exceed, the nutritional profile of its animal protein equivalent. Compared to a traditional beef burger, this new version of the Beyond Burger contains:

A complete source of protein with 20g of plant-based protein per patty derived from peas, rice and mung beans

More iron

35% less saturated fat

Less total fat

No cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones

This latest Beyond Burger joins an already delicious line-up of innovative plant-based options available in grocery stores across Canada. Beyond Meat first entered the Canadian retail market with the launch of the iconic initial Beyond Burger in June 2019, followed by the launch of Beyond Beef® eight months later. Most recently, the brand launched Beyond Sausage® just in time for the grilling season, providing Canadians with even more better-for-you plant-based options.

Canadians can now find the new Beyond Burger in the fresh meat counter of their local grocery store (SRP: $7.99 CAD). Look for the green circle on the package with a 35% less saturated fat call out to know it’s the new product.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based proteins. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of using simple, plant-based ingredients applied in fresh ways to replicate the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while offering the nutritional and environmental benefits of plant-based proteins. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love™, represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat’s portfolio of plant-based proteins were available at approximately 94,000 retail and foodservice outlets in 75 countries worldwide as of March 28, 2020. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management's current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While the Company believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 28, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 12, 2020 and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on March 19, 2020, as well as other factors described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

