Trendmaker Homes Debuts New Collection Of Homes In Two Residential Communities In Dallas-Fort Worth Metro

The new offerings at Gateway Parks and Creeks of Legacy mark the launch of The Discovery Collection, featuring fresh, open-concept home designs with flexibility to meet the needs of today’s dynamic customers

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trendmaker Homes, a member of the TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) family of builders, has announced its grand opening at two communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth market: Gateway Parks in Forney, Texas, offering 114 homes, and Creeks of Legacy in Celina, Texas, offering 104 homes. The openings also mark Trendmaker’s launch of The Discovery Collection, a new collection of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s dynamic customers. Sales and daily model home tours are underway, with customers also having a suite of online interactive home shopping tools that let them experience the new homes virtually before scheduling an onsite or virtual appointment.

“We are very excited to bring fresh, open-concept home designs at attainable price points to this high-growth market,” said Trendmaker Homes Dallas-Fort Worth President Sean Ricks. “We are also intensely focused on enhancing the customer experience, starting from the moment someone visits our website and throughout their journey with us. The homes in The Discovery Collection and the virtual reality (VR) tools we have developed are strategically designed to stand out from the competition by providing a premium lifestyle experience, and will be an important building block as we grow our operations in one of the top homebuilding markets in the country.”

The Gateway Parks and Creeks of Legacy grand openings mark the launch of The Discovery Collection, which delivers open-concept designs with maximized livability and flexibility at attainable price points. Exclusive to Trendmaker Homes Dallas-Fort Worth, The Discovery Collection’s unique VR tools offer a life-like experience of touring a model home with interactive features that allow customers to visualize what their home can be by virtually making room and option selections and changing combinations of flooring, cabinets, countertops, backsplash and paint colors.

“The Discovery Collection incorporates design features that are intended to meet the needs of today’s homebuyers,” said Peter Altuchow, vice president of community experience at Trendmaker Homes Dallas-Fort Worth. “With multiple floor plan options and design layouts that include flex spaces that can be used as home offices, gyms, study spaces or play rooms and a connection to outdoor living with large covered patios and expansive sliding glass doors, The Discovery Collection offers a new way of living. The VR tools take it a step further, letting customers explore design possibilities while helping inspire them and simplifying and guiding them on their homebuying journey.”

Located 30 minutes east of downtown Dallas, The Discovery Collection at Gateway Parks will offer 114 new one- and two-story homes across two entirely new collections. The 50’ Discovery Collection offers six floor plans ranging from approximately 1,931 square feet to 3,284 square feet. The 60’ Discovery Collection offers an additional six floor plans with a range of approximately 2,252 square feet to 3,534 square feet. The open-concept designs include three to five bedrooms and a functional flex room as well as a chef’s kitchen, home office and primary bath upgrade options (depending on plan). Starting from the mid-$200,000s, the new homes at Gateway Parks are designed to meet the growing demand in the Dallas-Fort Worth market for premium first-time and first-time move-up customers.

Gateway Parks amenities include a resort-style pool with beach entry, an adult-only pool, parks and walking trails. Conveniently located between Interstate 20 and Highway 80, Gateway Parks offers easy access to Forney ISD schools, Dallas employment centers, retail and restaurants.

The Discovery Collection at Creeks of Legacy will offer 104 new one- and two-story homes in the North Dallas metro, a short drive from the high-growth cities of Frisco and Plano, Texas. The new 60’ Discovery Collection product offerings consist of seven floor plans ranging from approximately 2,077 square feet to 3,158 square feet, with plans that include third-car tandem garages. The open-concept designs include three to five bedrooms and two to four-and-a-half baths as well as enhanced outdoor living options (depending on plan), such as expansive covered patios, outdoor fireplaces, stacked sliding glass doors and pet camps. Starting from the low $300,000s, the new homes at Creeks of Legacy are carefully designed to cater to the needs of today’s dynamic homebuyers by offering flexibility.

Creeks of Legacy residents will enjoy two amenity centers, multiple swimming pools, tennis and basketball courts, and miles of hiking and biking trails. Situated close to the Dallas North Tollway and US Highway 380, the community will give residents easy access to Celina Main Street Historic Square, Stonebriar Centre and more area retail and restaurant options as well as the future PGA World Headquarters and a more than 2,500-acre mixed-use development in Frisco that will add another Omni convention center to the area and thousands more jobs. The Prosper Independent School District has been rated 96 out of 100 by the Texas Education Agency.

As part of the LivingSmart® program, each Trendmaker home at Gateway Parks and Creeks of Legacy will not only be designed and independently certified to exceed local energy codes but will also be enhanced with money-saving energy-efficient features throughout. Each home will also include features from Trendmaker Homes’ HomeSmart® program that provides the comfort, security and Wi-Fi connectivity residents need to control many of their home features. Activated with just the swipe of a smartphone or a spoken command, and supported by Amazon, the HomeSmart package includes Echo devices and HomeSmart products that work with Alexa to create seamless living.

Model homes — two at Gateway Parks and three at Creeks of Legacy — are available for virtual touring and by appointment for private touring. Walk-in hours are also available. For more information, please visit www.trendmakerhomes.com or call (888) 657-7680 .

About Trendmaker® Homes Dallas-Fort Worth

Trendmaker Homes Dallas-Fort Worth designs, builds, and sells high-quality single-family homes in Dallas, the fourth most populous metro in the country. Generations of Texans have relied on Trendmaker Homes for stylish design, exceptional quality, outstanding communities and industry-leading innovation. For more than 40 years, the Trendmaker team has built homes, neighborhoods and homebuyer relationships that reflect the highest standards of homebuilding and customer service. As a result, Trendmaker Homes Dallas-Fort Worth has been the recipient of the Energy Star Certified Homes Market Leader Award for five years running as well as multiple 2018 Dallas Builder Association design accolades. The company is a member of TRI Pointe Group®, a family of premium regional homebuilders. TRI Pointe Group is one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S. and was recognized as 2019 Builder of the Year by Builder and Developer magazine and 2015 Builder of the Year by Builder magazine. For more information about Trendmaker Homes Dallas-Fort Worth, please visit www.TrendmakerHomes.com .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64632fa8-d68e-47ad-91b0-c9b0e416fbba

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/863234d0-5ccc-4bf6-a5ce-c2272c68c6ec

