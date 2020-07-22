Replimune Appoints Andrea Pirzkall, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: REPL), a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immuno-gene therapies derived from its Immulytic™ platform, today announced the strengthening of its executive team with the appointment of Andrea Pirzkall, M.D. as Replimune’s Chief Medical Officer effective August 31st, 2020.



“We are very excited to have Andrea join the Replimune team as we aggressively advance our pipeline,” said Philip Astley-Sparke, Chief Executive Officer of Replimune. “Andrea brings a unique profile and skill set in oncology with a track record of success in advancing cancer drugs through all stages of development, including in immuno-oncology, combined with a multi-disciplinary clinical background prior to moving to industry.”



Dr. Pirzkall commented, “It is a privilege to be joining Replimune at this very exciting period in the Company’s growth. The data presented for RP1 in Replimune’s lead indications of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and anti-PD-1 relapsed/refractory melanoma and emerging data in other solid tumors are very promising. With initial RP2 data expected later this year and with the initiation of clinical development of RP3, it is a transformational time for Replimune and I am very excited to be joining the team. The Replimune team has built a great platform of HSV-based oncolytic immune-gene therapies with a growing pipeline of assets and I look forward to helping advance them to potentially becoming a next corner stone of immuno-oncology treatment regimens.”

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Pirzkall will lead clinical development of Replimune’s pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immuno-gene therapies for the treatment of cancer. Dr. Pirzkall brings to Replimune over 13 years of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry experience. Prior to joining Replimune, Dr. Pirzkall served as Executive Director of Clinical Development at BeiGene, Ltd., a publicly traded commercial-stage biotechnology company where she provided strategic oversight of, and worked closely with cross-functional teams in the US, China and Europe, on the development of tislelizumab (anti-PD1) and other pipeline agents, with a focus on thoracic indications, and including several pivotal studies of which an initial two in non-small cell lung cancer achieved positive outcomes earlier this year. She served also as the global clinical development lead on the BeiGene/Celgene joint development committee. Prior to BeiGene, Dr. Pirzkall was a Principal Medical Director at Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. During her 10-year tenure, she held increasing roles of responsibility and, as a Clinical Development Team Leader, worked with multiple cross-functional teams on the development of novel biologic agents (signaling pathway inhibitors, anti-angiogenesis, immunotherapy) in early to late stage development in oncology. Prior to her career in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Pirzkall trained in radiation oncology and completed her dissertation at the University Heidelberg and the German Cancer Research Center (dkfz). Following a fellowship in Medical Physics/Radiation Oncology at the University San Francisco (USCF), Andrea held academic positions at UCSF, including Associate Adjunct Professorships in Radiation Oncology, in Radiology, and in Neurosurgery, where she helped pioneer the use of advanced imaging modalities to guide focal therapeutic interventions and to assess responses to standard of care and novel targeted therapies. Dr. Pirzkall holds a Doctor of Medicine from Friedrich-Schiller University Jena, Germany.

