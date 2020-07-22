Generation Bio Appoints Matthew Norkunas, M.D., MBA as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Bio Co . (Nasdaq: GBIO), an innovative genetic medicines company creating a new class of non-viral gene therapy, today announced that Matthew Norkunas, M.D., MBA, has been appointed chief financial officer.



“We are delighted to add Matt’s broad strategic perspective and deep operational experience to our team as we prepare the platform for our journey to the clinic,” said Geoff McDonough, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Generation Bio.

Dr. Norkunas most recently served as CFO at SomaLogic, Inc., a Colorado-based biotech that uses a proprietary protein scan to evaluate health and assess disease risk. Prior to that, Dr. Norkunas was senior equity analyst at Marsico Capital Management, where he served as the firm’s primary health care investment specialist. Dr. Norkunas began his career as a practicing anesthesiologist. He received his B.A. from St. Mary’s College of Maryland, his M.D. from University of Maryland School of Medicine, and his MBA from Columbia Business School.

“I have long believed that precision medicine has the power to transform our world, and I’m excited to join a team that is developing a way to do that at scale,” Dr. Norkunas said. “Generation Bio’s non-viral platform is designed to extend the reach of gene therapy to people living with both rare and prevalent diseases. I am looking forward to helping shape and support the company’s growth.”

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio is an innovative genetic medicines company focused on creating a new class of non-viral gene therapy to provide durable, redosable treatments for people living with rare and prevalent diseases. The company’s non-viral platform incorporates a proprietary, high-capacity DNA construct called closed-ended DNA, or ceDNA; a cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery system, or ctLNP; and an established, scalable capsid-free manufacturing process. The platform is designed to enable multi-year durability from a single dose of ceDNA, and to allow titration and redosing if needed. The ctLNP is designed to deliver large genetic payloads, including multiple genes, to specific tissues to address a wide range of indications. The company’s efficient, scalable manufacturing process supports Generation Bio’s mission to extend the reach of gene therapy to more people, living with more diseases, in more places around the world.

