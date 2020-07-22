Atlas Selected for Combined $4 Million Georgia DOT Contracts for Highway Right-of-Way Purchases

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX), a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management and consulting services, announced today that it has been selected to assist the Georgia Department of Transportation (“Georgia DOT”) in procuring Right-of-Way Acquisition for the I-285 at I-20/East Side Interchange Reconstruction and the I-285 Express Lanes from I-20 to I-85. Both projects are located in Dekalb County, Georgia. Atlas will provide right-of-way project management, pre-location, acquisition, negotiation, relocation and valuation services for the two projects.



“The demand for right-of-way services continues to grow and is consistent with our efforts to expand our self-perform capabilities in this area of backlog growth,” said Atlas CEO, L. Joe Boyer. “We couldn’t be more pleased to be selected to continue providing quality work for our long-term customer, the Georgia DOT.”

The I-285/I-20 East Interchange project will improve traffic flow and safety by reconstructing ramps; constructing new collector-distributor (CD) lanes; adding auxiliary lanes along I-20 and I-285 and replacing bridges throughout the project.

The I-285 Eastside Express Lanes project proposes to add one optional, buffer-separated express lane in each direction on I-285 between I-20 and Henderson Road in DeKalb County.

Both projects are part of the Georgia DOT’s major investment in the state’s transportation network to deliver projects that will meet a community need and deliver positive benefits to drivers. Major Mobility Investment Program (MMIP) projects were pinpointed that will create additional capacity, improve freight movement, provide transportation improvements and efficiencies, enhance safety, and decrease travel times.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of professional testing, inspection engineering and consulting services under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, offering solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. With more than 100 offices in 40 states and 3,200+ employees, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com .