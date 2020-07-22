CURO Brings Compensation Management Insights to WorldatWork 2020 Total Resilience Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and OTTAWA and EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Ruth Thomas, Co-Founder and Senior Consultant for CURO Compensation Limited (CURO), an industry leader in total compensation management technology WHAT: Will present “Resilient Compensation Management: How to Thrive in the New Normal” during the WorldatWork 2020 Total Resilience Virtual Conference. WHEN: Thomas’ session will take place Wednesday, August 5, at 12:00 p.m. ET. WHERE: For event details and registration, visit https://www.worldatwork.org/events/2020-total-resilience-virtual-conference-and-exhibition .

DETAILS:

As the world navigates the pandemic, resilience has emerged as a business imperative. Companies are being tasked with transforming under these new conditions and prioritize people over profit.

During the WorldatWork 2020 Total Resilience Virtual Conference, Ruth Thomas Co-Founder and Senior Consultant for CURO will address six reward challenges that many employers face at this moment. Thomas will consider how companies transition from the reactive stage of the crisis to plan for compensation that remains flexible and positively impacts employee relations, engagement and trust. Session attendees will take away an actionable playbook for building compensation management strategies that will help companies overcome challenges now and in the future.

For event details and registration, visit https://www.worldatwork.org/events/2020-total-resilience-virtual-conference-and-exhibition .

About CURO Compensation

CURO Compensation (CURO) helps employers make easy and fair compensation decisions. Our software empowers companies to manage compensation processes with confidence, align employee compensation with business success, analyze pay equity gaps and demonstrate a commitment to fair pay. CURO solutions are designed for practicality and built on our founders’ experience in managing successful enterprise software firms and overseeing complex compensation needs.

Founded in 2010, CURO manages compensation reviews for more than 300,000 employees across 150 countries. Delivering strategic impact through compensation, CURO partners with forward-thinking companies including ADP, Ascender, Deltek and others. For more information, visit curocomp.com .

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contacts: Kate Achille The Devon Group +1-732-706-0123, ext. 703 kate@devonpr.com