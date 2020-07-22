UkeySoft Makes it Much Easier to Convert Apple Music and Spotify Music to MP3

UkeySoft Apple Music Converter and UkeySoft Spotify Music Converter committed to convert Apple Music and Spotify songs to MP3, M4A, WAV and FLAC.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, CHINA, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UkeySoft, Inc has been committed to providing users with a quality digital life. Currently, the company's technical team has developed Apple Music Converter and Spotify Music Converter for Mac and Windows versions, which are used to remove DRM restrictions from Apple Music and Spotify Music, respectively. Being a music lover, anyone can use Apple Music or Spotify to listen to favorite songs, playlists, albums and artists. Apple Music subscribers can access and download 60 million songs on iTunes, Apple Watch, Apple TV, iOS and Android devices, or stream Apple Music to HomePod, CarPlay, Sonos and Amazon Echo. With Spotify, you can listen to your favorite songs and podcasts and find music from all over the world. Spotify also provides a free account, so you can play millions of songs and podcasts for free.

What Can UkeySoft Apple Music Converter and Spotify Music Converter Do?

You cannot play Apple Music songs and Spotify songs on MP3 players or other devices. Subscribers are allowed to download songs to play offline, however the downloaded music files will disappear once you cancel the subscription. The culprit of everything is DRM lock. We all know that Apple Music songs are protected by Apple's Fairplay DRM and Spotify uses OGG format to protect all of songs. If you want to play Apple Music songs and Spotify songs on MP3 players or other devices, UkeySoft Apple Music Converter and Spotify Music Converter came into being to help you remove DRM and convert songs to MP3 format. As a well-known press release website, EinPressWire has released the latest news and review about UkeySoft Apple Music Converter and UkeySoft Spotify Music Converter.

Let's see the main features of UkeySoft Apple Music Converter and UkeySoft Spotify Music Converter and how to convert Apple Music to MP3 & how to download Spotify songs to MP3 and in this case you can save and keep music files forever after canceling the subscription. Take a look at the contents below to learn more.

UkeySoft Apple Music Converter Review - Overview and Features

The UkeySoft Apple Music Converter is designed to remove DRM from Apple Music and convert Apple Music to MP3, WAV, AAC, AC3, AIFF, AU, FLAC, M4A, M4R, and MKA at a fast speed. It is perfect in converting Apple Music songs with lossless quality and all ID3 tags would be kept. It needs to work with iTunes, and you need to download iTunes before activating the converter.

Features of UkeySoft Apple Music Converter:

1. Remove DRM from Apple Music;

2. Losslessly convert Apple Music, iTunes M4P, iTunes & Audible audiobook;

3. Convert Apple Music to MP3, WAV, AAC, FLAC, etc;

4. Extract audio from iTunes movies, music videos or TV shows;

5. Preserve ID tags and metadata after converting;

6. Save Audiobook chapter information to M4A output files;

7. Convert multiple Apple Music songs in batch;

8. Up to 16X faster conversion speed(Windows version);

9. Customize bitrate and sample rate as you like;

10. Fully Compatible with Windows and Mac versions.

UkeySoft Spotify Music Converter Review - Overview and Features

UkeySoft Spotify Music Converter is announced to downloading Spotify Music from Web Player and Spotify Desktop to MP3, Lossless FLAC, WAV, etc., whether you apply for Spotify free membership or premium membership. With its help, Spotify free users and premium subscribers can play music on their favorite players and devices without a problem. Let’s see the key features of this UkeySoft Spotify Music Converter tool one by one.

Features of UkeySoft Spotify Music Converter:

1. Either free or premium users can download MP3s from Spotify;

2.Convert Spotify music to DRM-free MP3, M4A, FLAC or WAV format;

3. Download and convert Spotify music with 5X speed;

4. Keep ID3 Tags and metadate after conversion;

5. Preserve 100% audio quality in the output files;

6. Output Spotify songs with up to 320kbps;

7. Save Spotify Music as local files on PC/Mac;

8. Burn Spotify Music to CDs easily;

9. Works with Windows and Mac operating system.

For more information, visit https://www.ukeysoft.com/free-music-video/ UkeySoft brings you free music and videos, helping you enjoy your music everywhere and anytime.

Or follow UkeySoft on Twitter and Facebook.