Melco joins first group of signatories to the Global Tourism Plastics Initiative to take on problematic plastic pollution

/EIN News/ -- MACAU, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (“Melco”) has become a signatory to the Global Tourism Plastics Initiative led by the UN Environment Programme and the World Tourism Organisation in collaboration with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. Melco is part of the first group of signatories to the initiative – taking a further step forward as a global leader to address the root causes of problematic plastic waste and pollution. In becoming a signatory, Melco commits to leading by example; to drive action internally, share knowledge and to catalyze collaborative action throughout the tourism and hospitality sector. Melco recognizes the need for the tourism sector to take action and to recognize its role as an agent of change.



Ms. Denise Chen, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “We are pleased with the leadership position we have taken to sign up to the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment and now the Global Tourism Plastics Initiative, which represents another step forward on our path towards zero waste and circular economy leadership. As a leading integrated resort operator and responsible corporate citizen, we understand it is essential to step up and take action to combat the issue of problematic plastics and the resultant pollution it causes and are committed to continue to integrate this into our core business strategy as a key focus area across our daily operations.”

The Global Tourism Plastics Initiative requires tourism organizations to make a set of concrete and actionable commitments by 2025, including eliminating problematic or unnecessary plastic packaging and items by 2025; taking action to move from single-use to reuse models or reusable alternatives by 2025; engaging the value chain to move towards 100% of plastic packaging to be reusable, recyclable, or compostable; taking action to increase the amount of recycled content across all plastic packaging and items used; collaborating and investing to increase recycling and composting rates for plastics; and reporting publicly and annually on progress made towards these targets.

Last month, Melco published its 2019 sustainability report Above & Beyond highlighting the positive and substantial progress made towards its sustainability goals, including inspiring the Company’s resort guests by showing them that a sustainable future is a better future; being the best partner and the best place to work; achieving carbon neutrality across all resort properties; and achieving zero waste and contributing to circular economic leadership in Asia by the year 2030. For further details, please visit: melco-resorts.com/sustainability/index.html .

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated urban resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and four satellite casinos (“Cyprus Casinos”). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the four satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Global Tourism Plastics Initiative

The Global Tourism Plastics Initiative unites the tourism sector behind a common vision to address the root causes of plastic pollution. It enables businesses, governments, associations and NGOs to take concerted action, leading by example in the shift towards a circularity in the use of plastics.

About the UN Environment Programme

The UN Environment Programme is the leading global voice on the environment. It provides leadership and encourages partnership in caring for the environment by inspiring, informing and enabling nations and peoples to improve their quality of life without compromising that of future generations.

http://www.unenvironment.org

About the World Tourism Organisation

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is the United Nations agency responsible for the promotion of responsible, sustainable and universally accessible tourism. As the leading international organization in the field of tourism, UNWTO promotes tourism as a driver of economic growth, inclusive development and environmental sustainability and offers leadership and support to the sector in advancing knowledge and tourism policies worldwide.

https://www.unwto.org

About the Ellen MacArthur Foundation

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation was launched in 2010 with the aim of accelerating the transition to the circular economy. Since its creation, the charity has emerged as a global thought leader, putting the circular economy on the agenda of decision-makers around the world. The charity’s work focuses on seven key areas: insight and analysis; business; institutions, governments, and cities; systemic initiatives; circular design; learning; and communications.

https://www.ellenmacarthurfoundation.org

About the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment

The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment unites businesses, governments, and other organisations behind a common vision and targets to address plastic waste and pollution at its source. Signatories include companies representing 20% of all plastic packaging produced globally, as well as governments, NGOs, universities, industry associations, investors, and other organisations. The New Plastics Economy Global Commitment is led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, in collaboration with the UN Environment Programme.

https://www.newplasticseconomy.org/projects/global-commitment