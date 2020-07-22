Fan Pass Announces Complete Launch Event Line Up with Performances From Waka Flocka Flame, Rotimi & Yung Bans

/EIN News/ -- Number of Artists Performing Live July 24, 2020 Now Totals 16

CAMPBELL, CA, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – Friendable, Inc. (OTC: FDBL) is pleased to announce its Fan Pass artist line-up performing live from an Atlanta Stage on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Each artist will have an exclusive Fan Pass Channel, housing video, audio, and various forms of related artist content for fans to engage with on the platform. Inclusive of the agreements promotions to the fans and social followers begins today and through the Company’s launch event, with these three (3) artists alone, having a collective reach of approximately 5.5M social followers on Instagram to announce their performances and channels on Fan Pass.

A Bit About the Artist:

Waka Flocka Flame, is an American rapper from Atlanta, Georgia and currently the CEO of his own record label (Brick Squad Monopoly) and early influencer of Trap music. He became a chart-topping artist with the release of his singles O Let's Do It, Hard in Da Paint, and No Hands (feat. Roscoe Dash & Wale), with the latter peaking at #13 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Rotimi, is a singer and actor, with cosigns from 50 Cent, JAY-Z, Jamie Foxx, and T.I., landed his first breakthrough single in 2017, “Want More,” featuring dancehall artist Kranium. This brought in over 40M streams and spoke to Rotimi’s singing career that was decades in the making.

Yung Bans, is an American rapper and songwriter. He is best known for his singles including "Ridin'", "Lonely", "Dresser", "Right Through You", and "4TSpoon" featuring Playboi Carti; as well as the Yung Bans Vol. 1-5 mixtape series.

“The day is almost here and to see the collection of efforts put forth by all our Fan Pass team members, Eclectic Artists, and generally all of our partners and relationships, I couldn’t be happier to see our vision finally come to life. I truly believe it’s going to be an amazing show, from New York, to Atlanta, Palm Beach, and even Los Angeles, there is going to be a full day and night of amazing performances. Thank you to all our supporters, we hope you all enjoy the show,” said Robert A. Rositano, Jr., CEO, Friendable, Inc.

About Friendable, Inc.

Friendable, Inc. is a mobile-focused technology and marketing company, connecting and engaging users through two distinctly branded applications:

The Friendable and Fan Pass Mobile Applications.

The Company initially released its flagship product Friendable, as a social application where users can create one-on-one or group-style meetups. In 2019 the Company has moved the Friendable app closer to a traditional dating application with its focus on building revenue, as well as reintroducing the brand as a non-threatening, all-inclusive place where "Everything starts with Friendship"…meet, chat & date!

Fan Pass is the Company's most recent or second app/brand, scheduled for release in 2020. Fan Pass believes in connecting Fans of their favorite celebrity or artist, to an exclusive VIP or Backstage experience, right from their smartphone or other connected devices. Fan Pass allows an artist's fanbase to experience something they would otherwise never have the opportunity to afford or geographically attend. The Company aims to establish both Friendable and Fan Pass as premier brands and mobile platforms that are dedicated to connecting and engaging users from anywhere around the World.

Frienable, Inc. was founded by Robert A. Rositano Jr. and Dean Rositano, two brothers with over 27 years of working together on technology-related ventures.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." Actual results could differ materially from those projected by Friendable, Inc. The iTunes rankings should not be construed as an indication in any way whatsoever of the future value of the Friendable's common stock or its present or future financial condition. The public filings of Friendable, Inc. made with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Friendable, Inc. cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Friendable, Inc. does not undertake, and Friendable, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact:

Friendable

Phone: (855) 473-7473 Ext. 101

Email: Info@friendable.com

www.friendable.com