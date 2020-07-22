CW Petroleum Corp (OTCQB: CWPE) Announced Engaging Global Investment Bank to Raise Capital to Expand Growth and Signed Agreement with Major Convenience Store Chain to Become Franchisee for Several Stores

/EIN News/ -- Katy, Texas, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CW Petroleum Corp (CWPE), announced today the company has recently engaged a major Investment Bank to raise a combination of Debt and Equity to expand the company’s business nationwide. The company has also entered into discussions with a top 10 Convenience Store chain to become a potential Franchisee for several stores over the next few years. The company signed a franchise agreement document that states the terms and conditions of owning and operating each store.



The company has targeted the ownership of Convenience stores as part of its’ long-term Business Plan to become a fully integrated Refined Products Company and Seller of its’ own Branded Fuels at these locations. The equity will be used for inventory, personnel and equipment to expand its sales of refined products and proprietary EPA approved reformulated no ethanol gasoline.

About CW Petroleum Corp

CW Petroleum Corp supplies and distributes Biodiesel, Biodiesel Blends, Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel Fuel, Regular Gasoline, and Proprietary EPA Approved Reformulated No Ethanol Gasoline to distributors, retail stations, marinas and end-users

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 1-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent semiannual reports on Form 1-SA, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.