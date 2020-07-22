Court Square Group and vArmour Announce Partnership to Offer Secure and Compliant Cloud For Life Science Industry

Joint Solution Accelerates Time to Market While Protecting Critical Assets

vArmour , the leading provider of Application Relationship Management, and Court Square Group, Inc., the leading provider of Audit Ready Compliant Cloud™ Infrastructure solutions for life science companies, today announced a partnership to provide secure, compliant, and audit ready cloud infrastructure for the regulated life science industry. The partnership can help life science organizations shorten time to clinic and to commercialization, while improving productivity and security for greater cyber resiliency.



The complexity, cost, and risk of managing cloud infrastructure are challenges that affect pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes. For startup and small companies, nearly the entire value of the company is their intellectual property (IP), which means that any theft or loss of that IP could wipe out the value of the company. Moreover, not investing in a verified validated environment early on can have dire impact at the most crucial time, FDA submissions, negatively impacting time-to-clinic and time-to-commercialization.

Medium sized companies also face similar challenges when running outsourced cloud infrastructure that supports regulatory requirements. Utilizing vArmour within Court Square Group’s ARCC environment adds a level of security that most managed service providers don’t envision, including managing the operational and cyber risk of the infrastructure, applications, and data.

“IP is by far the greatest asset of any size pharma or biotech company,” stated Keith Parent, Court Square Group CEO and Founder. “For our clients ensuring the security of their IP is non-negotiable and critical to their operations. Court Square Group’s reputation relies on delivering seamless, secure and complete solutions to our clients. Our partnership with vArmour provides our clients with the very important peace of mind that their critical assets are secure – allowing them to focus on their science.”

The partnership brings together Court Square’s Audit Ready Compliant Cloud™ (ARCC), and vArmour’s Application Controller to offer a secure and compliant cloud solution for the life science industry. ARCC for Life Science Applications takes complexity, cost and risk out of obtaining, deploying, and managing a qualified and validated cloud solution that supports regulatory requirements, and vArmour’s Application Controller reduces operational and cyber risk for customers to protect their applications and critical data. This partnership addresses FDA 21 CFR Part 11, which requires that all digital content that is subject to FDA approval including EDMS/documents, voice, data, and video, to be stored in a safe environment that is qualified and validated, ultimately meaning a quicker time to market for customers.

“In today’s complex cloud environment, businesses need to be able to secure every application and every relationship in every environment,” said Kate Kuehn, SVP of Alliances at vArmour. “vArmour has a track record of providing high value to customers in highly regulated industries such as life science, and is excited to be partnering with Court Square Group.”

About vArmour

vArmour is the leading provider of Application Relationship Management. Enterprises around the world rely on vArmour to control operational risk, increase application resiliency and secure hybrid clouds — all while leveraging the technology they already own without adding costly new agents or infrastructure. Based in Los Altos, CA, the company was founded in 2011 and is backed by top investors including Highland Capital Partners, AllegisCyber, Redline Capital, Citi Ventures, and Telstra. Learn more at www.varmour.com .

About Court Square Group

Court Square Group (CSG) ( courtsquaregroup.com ) is the leading provider of an Audit Ready Compliant Cloud™ (ARCC) platform for Life Science companies. The ARCC cloud platform and out-of-the-box tools provide a validated and cost-effective way to manage all digital content (EDMS/documents, voice, data, and video) in a regulated and compliant environment. At every stage of the development and manufacturing lifecycle, Court Square’s cloud, collaboration and regulatory submission solutions reduce costs, complexity and risks associated with sharing, storing, and submitting information for regulatory requirements. With over 1,000+ submissions and twenty-five years’ experience and a 95% client retention rate, CSG has a proven track record as one of the most cost-efficient solutions in the life science market.