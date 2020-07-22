Alliant Energy announces accelerated sustainability goals in new Corporate Responsibility Report

Report highlights purpose-driven strategy to serve customers, build strong communities

MADISON, Wis., July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Alliant Energy releases their 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report (CRR) highlighting their purpose-driven strategy. The company's purpose, to serve customers and build stronger communities, is supported by accelerating their sustainability goals and investing in the communities they serve.



Alliant Energy’s new report highlights all aspects of the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance programs. It also includes a new aspiration for Alliant Energy to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions by 2050 from electricity the company generates and a new goal of eliminating all coal from its generation fleet by 2040. These goals are part of the company’s Clean Energy Vision, which is highlighted in the report.

In addition to highlighting the company’s environmental commitments, this year’s report also takes a broader look at Alliant Energy’s social responsibilities. This includes taking actions to help build equitable, respectful and resilient communities that are filled with opportunity. It includes investing in community programs that focus on social justice, education and housing, and creating a more diverse workforce where employees use their unique backgrounds, talents and perspectives to their fullest potential.

“It’s all part of our broader corporate and social responsibility efforts, which are guided by our strategy and designed to deliver on our purpose – to serve customers and build stronger communities,” said Alliant Energy Chairman, President and CEO John Larsen. “By accelerating our Clean Energy Vision, we are supporting the economic development of the communities we serve and contributing to a healthier environment.”

The company’s Clean Energy Vision now includes the following accelerated goals:

By 2030, achieving a 50% reduction in CO 2 emissions – up from its prior goal of 40%.

emissions – up from its prior goal of 40%. By 2040, eliminating all coal from its generation fleet – 10 years faster than the previous target.

By 2050, meeting a new aspirational goal of net-zero CO 2 emissions from electricity the company generates.

As part of its ongoing commitment, Alliant Energy continues exploring opportunities to fully remove its CO 2 emissions from the environment. This path will be guided by future economic developments, evolving energy technologies and emerging trends in the communities it serves. The company will incorporate these advancements in their transition to more clean energy sources, which will be reflected in updates to their Sustainable Energy strategy and Clean Energy Vision.

Alliant Energy outlines their transition in the Clean Energy Blueprint, a roadmap to accelerating the company’s transition to renewable energy, like wind and solar, while sustaining the economic and environmental health of the communities it serves. The company recently announced plans to retire one of its Wisconsin coal-fired facilities and the first phase of solar construction that puts the company on a path to add 1,000 megawatts of solar in Wisconsin by the end of 2023. The solar investment will create new, local construction jobs, provide sustainable income for communities and generate cost effective energy for customers for decades to come.

While the company is still finalizing its Iowa roadmap, Alliant Energy is already transitioning to clean energy and making strides to reduce its carbon footprint in the state by boosting wind generation. These efforts have helped the company achieve a previous target – to have 30% of its energy mix come from carbon free renewable resources – 10 years ahead of schedule.

Videos highlighting several of the company’s sustainability activities are included in the report along with extensive environmental performance data. It additionally shares information aligned with various voluntary frameworks including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosure and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board. The report also includes:

Social:

Corporate and foundation giving and employee volunteerism

COVID-19 response, outage response and emergency planning

Diversity, equity and inclusion

Future workforce

Economic development efforts

Safety

Environment:

Battery storage and power grid improvements

Digital transformation

Electrification and electric vehicles

Energy efficiency

Energy facility redevelopment

Recycling

The Alliant Energy Corporate Responsibility Report can be accessed at alliantenergy.com/responsibility.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) provides regulated energy service to 970,000 electric and 420,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public energy companies. Alliant Energy is a component of the Nasdaq CRD Sustainability Index, Bloomberg’s 2020 Gender-Equality Index, and the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

