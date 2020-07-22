This Summer, the CLA Foundation Granted $537,350 to Organizations That Help Advance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Nearly 40% of the CLA Foundation summer grant recipient organizations are led by people of color, and 73% of them have a BIPOC focus.

CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), a national professional services firm, announced today that its CLA Foundation granted $537,350 to 40 organizations across the country through it's summer grant cycle.

The grant recipient organizations reflect the rich diversity of the communities where CLA family members live and work. The majority of the CLA Foundation grantees serve populations who have been historically underserved or underrepresented as defined by race, disability, veteran status, and socioeconomics.

“Support from funders like the CLA Foundation is needed now more than ever, because many of the students we work with attend Title 1 schools and their families have lost jobs,” said Robin Payne of Junior Achievement of Central Carolinas, a past CLA Foundation grant recipient. “This is the time we rally together to show them there is hope and that with the skills and belief that ‘I Can,’ anything is possible.”

Nearly 40% of organizations funded this round are led by people of color. In addition:

95% connect diverse networks

73% have a BIPOC focus

83% have a poverty focus

Since its inception five years ago, the CLA Foundation has granted more than $4 million through 257 grants. Each grant recipient’s work aligns with the foundation’s mission to create career opportunities through education, employment, and entrepreneurship by connecting diverse networks inclusive of all genders and races, veterans, and the disability community.

“In the midst of challenge, there is always opportunity,” says Jan Kruchoski, board chair of the CLA Foundation. “Thank you to our CLA family members who nominate organizations aligned with our mission of creating career opportunities and who give their time and financial support to help those organizations advance.”

Learn more about the CLA Foundation in the CLA Foundation Annual Report.

