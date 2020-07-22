Ninacloak Explores The Bygone Era Of Fashion With Its New Range Of Vintage T-Shirts For Women

Ninacloak has taken a bold step and unveiled a collection of vintage t-shirts to take customers on a nostalgic tour of the ’70s and ‘80s fashion.

HONG KONG, CHINA, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ninacloak is a globally renowned online fashion store that has come up with a new collection of vintage t-shirts for women to turn the fashion clock back and give customers a glimpse of fashion in the ’70 and ‘80s. The latest collection displays an impressive assortment of stylish t-shirts and colorful shift dresses for women that make customers nostalgic about the time when fashion was all about courage.

Ninacloak wants to stand out amidst the stiff competition in the fashion industry with its bold choice to bring back vintage fashion in a modern avatar. With its venture into retro fashion and vintage style, Ninacloak has proven itself to miles ahead of its nearest competitors solely because of its vision and commendable courage to take the tentative steps into unchartered territories.

While polka dots, checks, and stripes will always remain popular designs of t-shirts, Ninacloak has given a modern twist to vintage styles by incorporating quirky prints, color blocks, and floral prints. Ninacloak’s range of vintage t-shirts and shift dresses are available in a variety of colors as well as styles such as monochrome patterns, lace works, embroidery, patchwork, and pastel hues.

The store is even offering discounts of up to 75% to encourage customers to try its visionary collection of vintage fashion. In addition to the promotional discounts, Ninacloak has also announced a mid-year hot sale on the favorite and most loved women’s fashion dresses, including shift dresses, t-shirts, and blouses. The company even offers free shipping for orders over $75 and a discount of 5% for first orders.

A top designer working for Ninacloak claimed, “We always keep up to date with the latest trends in the fashion world. Our team of designers has done an impeccable job of blending retro styles with contemporary tastes. We have brought back retro designs, over-the-top prints, and fringes from the past and managed to make retro fashion look modern with a touch of creativity. We hope customers appreciate our visionary attempt to show vintage fashion in a modern light.”

