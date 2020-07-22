Gaur Gum Market 2020 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2026

A new market study, titled “Gaur Gum Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Gaur Gum is a galactomannan polysaccharide manufactured from milling and screening of de-husked guar seeds. Guar gum in both modified and unmodified state has evolved as an efficient natural polymer for various applications in broad spectrum of end-user industries including food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, paper, textile, construction and others. Gaur gum grows effectively in sandy soils, in the areas of west and Northern part of India. It is estimated that approximately 80% of globally produced gaur gum is produced in India and 15% in Pakistan. Major countries importing gaur gum from India are the United States, Germany and China. Growing global demand for organic food & beverages and presence of natural emulsifying and thickening properties are primary factor driving the global gaur gum market during forecast period.

Some of the key players in the global gaur gums market includes Dupont Nutrition & Biosciences, Palani Group, Somar Corporation, Saboo Group of Industries, and many others.

Market Dynamics:

The inherent ability of guar gum to suspend solids, control the viscosity of aqueous solutions, bind water by hydrogen bonding and ability to form tough films has contributed to the rapid growth of the market in various end-use industries. Increasing extraction activities of oil and shale gas resulted in increase in usage of gaur gum in extraction activities, thus contributing to the growth of gaur gum market globally during forecast period. Increasing consumer demand for organic food is expected to boost the demand for guar gum in food and beverage industry. Guar gum is used as a natural emulsifying & thickening agent in food formulations. Moreover, stringent government regulations imposed over addition of synthetic emulsifying agents in food and beverage processing is predicted to increase the consumption of gaur gum during the forecast period

However, availability of synthetic alternatives for gaur gum from China and presence of various health-related side effects through consumption of gaur gum are primary factors hindering the growth of guar gum market globally.

Segment Analysis

Global gaur gum market is segmented on the basis of end-use industry into food and beverages industry, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics industry, paper industry, oil & gas industry, other industries.

Oil and gas industry is dominating the global gaur gum market during the forecast period owing to its extensive usage in hydraulic fracturing activities during the extraction of oil and shale gas from shale reservoirs. Guar gum has unique binding and thickening and emulsifying qualities which is suitable for fracking. According to the data published by Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India in 2018-19, approximately 90% of guar gum exports from India is used in extraction of oil and shale gas trapped in shale formations.

Geographical Presentation

By region, the global gaur gum market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-east and America.

United States is expected to dominate the global gaur gum market during the forecast period owing to increased usage of gaur gum in extraction of oil and shale gas, in the production of food and beverages over the synthetic chemicals due to its organic and cost-effective nature. According to Export genius, United States accounted to 44.54% of total volume-based exports of gaur gum from India in 2017. Increasing oil and gas extraction activities associated with growing consumer demand for organic food is further expected to boost market for gaur gum in United States during forecast period. Furthermore, increasing activities of hydrofracking in oil and gas wells across the United States is expected to increase the consumption of gaur gum during the forecast period. According to the study published by U.S Energy Information Association, approximately more than 95% of drilling activities conducted across the United States accounted to hydraulic fracturing.

Competitive Analysis

Global guar gum market is majorly based in India and has large number of regional players providing their service in respective industries. Merger and acquisition between the global and regional players to improve their market presence and share in respective market segments is the primary strategy adopted by the prominent players in the global gaur gum market.

• In January 2017, Ingredion Incorporated acquired TIC Gums Inc. to expand its market presence and foot hold in advanced texture solutions for various food formulations.

