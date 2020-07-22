Matrix247 partners with Cirrus to deliver enhanced Customer Experience solutions for Legal and Financial industries
A super inbox for all channel interactions, powerful reporting and PCI compliant payments enable Matrix247 to provide new solutions to customers in key sectorsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cirrus, an award-winning supplier of omni-channel cloud Contact Centre Solutions (CCaaS) has announced a partnership with Matrix247, a telecommunications service company. Matrix247, a specialist supplier to legal, financial, medical and education sectors will resell Cirrus’ omni-channel cloud Contact Centre Solutions. The omni-channel offering integrates over 30 apps and enables organisations to interact on any channel through a super inbox. The full solution utilises a universal queue, intelligent routing, AI powered self-service and a PCI compliant payment solution for all channels.
Stephen Pritchard, CEO of Matrix247 commented; “We were looking for a total package, suitable for the SME market where a typical contact centre has between 10 and 500 agents. Cirrus is the first to deliver a solution across all channels, voice, chat, email, social, as well as robust functionality that supports SRA principles for customer experience, MIFID II obligations and PCI compliant payments, remote working and workforce management. In addition, there is an increasing trend within the legal sector for solutions that enable them to increase their customer conversion ratio where the SRA principles on customer experience is a top priority.
“We have already completed our first implementation of the Cirrus solution, and I’ve been very pleased with how our two companies have worked together as a team. Moving forward the Cirrus CCaaS platform provides us with many options that we can go out to the market with, enabling Matrix247 to provide an enhanced service to our customers.”
The Cirrus solution has been deployed at Acorn Insurance’s 400 seat contact centre where they needed the ability to store, retrieve and report on recorded calls to track the customer experience and gauge customer sentiment. The speed with which the Cirrus platform can be rolled out was demonstrated during the COVID-19 lockdown when the solution enabled staff to shift to a homeworking set up with ease and effectiveness.
Nikki de Kretser, UK General Manager at Cirrus, states “We are delighted to be working with Stephen and the whole Matrix247 team – and to have been able to provide an industry-leading CCaaS solution to over 400 agents at Acorn Insurance. Our solutions are designed to provide intelligent automation, significantly streamlining the customer experience. We collaborate closely with our partners to deploy these services in tandem with their business systems. This approach not only generates incremental revenue for our partners but helps their clients to provide fast, efficient, omnichannel contact centre operations that deliver a consistently high standard of customer service.”
