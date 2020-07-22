Darren Placid talks about his global teaching as a fitness instructor
The fitness instructor teaches globallyLONDON, UK, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Darren Placid is a group fitness instructor, personal trainer and online fitness coach. When he is not teaching people about fitness, he is busy saving lives as a firefighter. He is an international fitness presenter, was 6th in the world fittest firefighter games in 2007, as well as played in the English FA cup for Heybridge Swifts in 2003 and completed the London Marathon runner 3 times. He is like a superhero.
He has served over 15 years for the London fire Brigade and 7 years in the fitness industry,so he has been able to teach people the love for fitness globally. Darren explains, “I’ve been teaching classes and at major events all over the UK and now teaching globally in countries such as Spain and the Canary Islands.”
Even though there can sometimes be a language barrier with his students, Darren has still overcome that obstacle. Darren says,“Just like all sports I feel that fitness has one language. At first I thought the language barrier would be a massive problem, but if you can demonstrate well and have great music in the background then it comes very easy to all nations.”
He believes that fitness is suitable for everybody, all body types and it’s never too late to get into fitness. Darren explains that “Fitness can be a very important factor for your lifestyle. Whenever I’ve met the people that I taught, they liked to challenge themselves when it comes to reaching their fitness goals. Fitness is never ending and you can always set yourself new goals to better yourself each time.”
Darren also believes that fitness is not just to challenge yourself physically, but it can help strengthen you mentally too. He stands by the fact that fitness can help you focus and distract you from all your negative thoughts that you have. He claims “Even if you just attend one class, you would feel better within yourself because of the endorphins that are released into your brain and the challenge you’ve set yourself that you achieved.”
Darren has always been passionate about fitness, which is why he wanted to teach groups globally. He says, “I always feel motivated when I see others around me achieving their goals. It is really inspiring to see that positive result and I love that. Even watching fitness challenges and competitions on the tv is really inspiring too. That is why I always set out tasks for myself in order to help others and share that passion for fitness.”
Darren believes that for someone who wants to get into fitness, they need to take their time and have realistic goals set out. “If you always rush things in life, you’ll never take a step back in order to enjoy that moment. Fitness is a long but rewarding journey that you’ll learn to love and keep pushing through. Don’t be demotivated if you don’t see results right away, just keep working at it and soon they will come.”
What makes Darren stand out as a fitness instructor is the fact that many people tend to trust him and appreciate his honesty. This is why he has become so popular around the world and he has peaked in success. He explains, “I am always honest with myself and my clients. I always stay in my lane with the routines and exercises that I specialise in and I do not allow my clients to falsely think I am specialised in something that I’m not. When they need help I am there for them and they know that they can rely on me. I also make my classes a fun experience, no matter where I am in the world.”
Given the current circumstances with the pandemic and since travel restrictions haven’t eased up everywhere yet, Darren is currently in the UK teaching his fitness classes, working as an online coach and saving the streets as a firefighter.
Finally, in May 2021 he will also be teaching spin classes for a week in Fuerteventura. Darren is also planning in the near future to release workout DVDs so that individuals can also enjoy his fitness teachings from home.
Darren Placid likes to share all of his information, news and events on his website: http://darrenplacid.com/
Adriaan Brits [press agent]
Darren Placid
+44 20 3287 1724
email us here