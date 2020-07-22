Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as at 22 July 2020 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (746,492) deaths (15,600), and recoveries (396,781) by region:
Central (43,570 cases; 861 deaths; 26,837 recoveries): Burundi (328; 1; 237), Cameroon (16,157; 373; 13,728), CAR (4,561; 55; 1,411), Chad (889; 75; 803), Congo (2,851; 50; 666), DRC (8,534; 196; 4,528), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (6,433; 46; 4,034), Sao Tome & Principe (746; 14; 588)
Eastern (58,428; 1,425; 32,033): Comoros (337; 7; 319), Djibouti (5,027; 56; 4,884), Eritrea (251; 0; 155), Ethiopia (11,072; 180; 5,448), Kenya (14,168; 250; 6,258), Madagascar (7,548; 65; 4,286), Mauritius (343; 10; 332), Rwanda (1,655; 5; 848), Seychelles (108; 0; 11), Somalia (3,135; 93; 1,464), South Sudan (2,211; 45; 1,185), Sudan (10,992; 693; 5,707), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,072; 0; 958)
Northern (139,891; 6,025; 66,722): Algeria (23,671; 1,091; 16,646), Egypt (89,078; 4,399; 29,473), Libya (2,088; 50; 479), Mauritania (5,923; 155; 3,632), Morocco (17,742; 280; 15,389), Tunisia (1,389; 50; 1,103)
Southern (396,609; 5,672; 213,264): Angola (779; 30; 221), Botswana (522; 1; 48), Eswatini (1,894; 24; 855), Lesotho (359; 6; 69), Malawi (3,149; 71; 1,256), Mozambique (1,536; 11; 506), Namibia (1,366; 7; 57), South Africa (381,798; 5,368; 208,144), Zambia (3,386; 128; 1,620), Zimbabwe (1,820; 26; 488)
Western (110,994; 1,617; 70,712): Benin (1,602; 31; 782), Burkina Faso (1,066; 53; 917), Cape Verde (2,107; 21; 1,100), Côte d'Ivoire (14,531; 93; 8,857), Gambia (112; 4; 57), Ghana (28,989; 153; 25,331), Guinea (6,652; 41; 5,771), Guinea-Bissau (1,950; 26; 906), Liberia (1,108; 70; 575), Mali (2,477; 122; 1,856), Niger (1,113; 69; 1,018), Nigeria (37,801; 805; 15,677), Senegal (8,985; 174; 6,044), Sierra Leone (1,711; 66; 1,261), Togo (790; 15; 560)