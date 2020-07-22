Despite Initial Decline Due To COVID-19, Globalization Will Significantly Drive The Asset Servicing Market To 2023

The Business Research Company’s Asset Servicing Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global asset servicing market size is expected to decline from $612.42 billion in 2019 to $551.02 billion in 2020 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of -10.03%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The asset servicing market forecast is then expected to recover and reach $729.50 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 9.8%.

Globalization acts as a major driver of the growth of the asset servicing industry. According to a study on global asset servicing, nearly 60% of assets services in Assets Under Administration (AUA)/Assets Under Contract (AUC) predict that globalization is likely to be a strong driver for the asset servicing market’s growth over the coming years. Players in the assets servicing industry are majorly focusing on APAC markets and other growing economies. Moreover, according to the BNP Paribas Securities Services article published in January 2020, India was expected to experience impressive growth in assets management and servicing industry, owing to the increasing working population, the rising buying power of the populace, and expected growth in the GDP of the country. Thus, globalization creates a large avenue for the expansion and growth of the global asset servicing market over the coming years.

Robotic process automation (RPA)/ automation is a major asset servicing market trend shaping the growth of the asset servicing market. Robotic process automation alone could reduce the headcount by 60-70% in the assets servicing industry, while also achieving cost savings of approximately 30-40%. Robotic process automation (RPA) refers to a set of software tools known as bot or robots that are used to perform a repetitive or routine business process, and are currently used by transaction processing teams or service centers. RPA can replace manual tasks involved in assets servicing such as reconciliation, trade processing, and reporting for regulators and clients, thus reducing the time required with cost-efficiency. For instance, ANZ Banking Group was one of the early ones to adopt RPA aggressively and automate its HR, finance, and technology processes in its Bengaluru hub, creating thousands of bots.

The asset servicing market consists of services for wealth management companies and capital markets. Asset servicing comprises services such as reorganization and proxy services, safekeeping services for physical securities, dividends, and electronic registration & transfer of securities. The assets servicing industry is a critical component of global financial markets and plays a vital role in the safekeeping of financial assets.

The asset servicing market share is segmented by service into fund services, custody and accounting, outsourcing services, and securities lending. By end-user, it is segmented into capital markets, and wealth management firms.

