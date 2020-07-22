Hydraulic Fracturing Fluid End Market To Reach USD 812 .7 Million By 2028; Quince Market Insights

Global hydraulic fracturing fluid end market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% in terms of value from 2021 to 2028. key market players operating in global hydraulic fracturing fluid end market include Dragon Products Ltd., Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Gardener Denver Inc., Halliburton Company, Kerr Pumps, ST9 Gas + Oil, TechnipFMC plc, The Weir Group PLC, VP Sales & Manufacturing, VULCAN Industrial Holdings, and others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune,India, July 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydraulic fracturing fluid end market size is estimated to be USD 500.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 812.7 million by 2028.Global hydraulic fracturing fluid end market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% in terms of value from 2021 to 2028. North America captured lion’s share of the global hydraulic fracturing fluid end market in 2019.

Hydraulic fracturing is the unconventional way to extract oil & gas especially in North America. It uses a fleet of pumps (a fleet consists of 18-20 pumps) to insert fracturing fluids in high pressure into the well. Fluid end is one of the two parts of this pump. Fluid ends are generally manufactured from stainless steel and carbon steel. Stainless steel fluid ends offer four times higher life than carbon steel (150-450 hours) depending on the chemical and proppant used and the harsh environment.

Hydraulic Fracturing Fluid End Market, by Material:

Based on material, hydraulic fracturing fluid end market segmented into carbon steel, stainless steel and others. Out of these, stainless steel accounted for the largest share of more than 60% of the hydraulic fracturing fluid end market in 2019.

Hydraulic Fracturing Fluid End Market, by Horsepower:

On the basis of horsepower, the hydraulic fracturing fluid end market is bifurcated into 1000-2500 HP and more than 2500 HP. Amongst these, 1000-2500 HP accounted for more than half of the global hydraulic fracturing fluid end market in 2019.

Hydraulic Fracturing Fluid End Market, by End User:

Based on end user, hydraulic fracturing fluid end market segmented into OEM and aftermarket. Among these, aftermarket accounted for the largest share of more than half of the hydraulic fracturing fluid end market in 2019.

Hydraulic Fracturing Fluid End Market, by Region:

Based on region, global hydraulic fracturing fluid end market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of World. North America region captured more than 80% of the global hydraulic fracturing fluid end market in 2019. In North America, US is the leading market which is mainly attributed to the unconventional resource availability and leading hydraulic fracturing operator’s presence. The Middle East is growing at a fastest rate as the region is exploring unconventional resources extraction opportunities.

Some major findings of the global hydraulic fracturing fluid end market report include:

Major global market trend & forecasts analysis along with the country specific market analysis up to 10 countries

In-depth global hydraulic fracturing fluid end market analysis by material, end user, horsepower, and regions with analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Major key market players operating in global hydraulic fracturing fluid end market include Dragon Products Ltd., Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Gardener Denver Inc., Halliburton Company, Kerr Pumps, ST9 Gas + Oil, TechnipFMC plc, The Weir Group PLC, VP Sales & Manufacturing, VULCAN Industrial Holdings, and others.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, growth strategies adopted by the leading market players along with their major investments in last five years

Micro, Macro analysis factor analysis across the regions along with the drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, guidelines, and regulations that are prevailing in the global hydraulic fracturing fluid end market.

In depth Porter’s and value chain analysis of the market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 166 pages with 132 market data tables and 96 figures & charts from the report, “Global Hydraulic Fracturing Fluid End Market, By Material (Stainless Steel and Carbon Steel), By End User (OE and Aftermarket), By Horsepower (200-2500 HP and more than 2500 HP), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)” in depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

